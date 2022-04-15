Road has reopened after two-vehicle crash on A9 near Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Road has reopened after two-vehicle crash on A9 near Inverness

By Lottie Hood
April 15, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: April 15, 2022, 3:25 pm
The A9 southbound road near Daviot has been closed following a crash.
The A9 southbound road near Daviot has been closed following a crash.

The A9 Inverness to Perth road near Daviot has reopened.

The southbound road was reported as partially blocked at around 10.40am this morning following the crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident. Traffic Scotland reported the road as closed earlier today but police have said the road has now reopened.

Following the incident, drivers were being urged to avoid the area as traffic was building in the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A9 southbound near Daviot around 10.40am on Friday, April 15.

“Recovery has been arranged for the vehicles,”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal