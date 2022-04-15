Road has reopened after two-vehicle crash on A9 near Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 Inverness to Perth road near Daviot has reopened.

The southbound road was reported as partially blocked at around 10.40am this morning following the crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident. Traffic Scotland reported the road as closed earlier today but police have said the road has now reopened.

Following the incident, drivers were being urged to avoid the area as traffic was building in the area.

UPDATE❗️⌚️11:30#A9 The #A9 southbound is currently ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ south of Daviot following an earlier road traffic collision. Police are at the scene and traffic is building – avoid the area if at all possible.@NETrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil pic.twitter.com/XhXMLgLT6v — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 15, 2022

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A9 southbound near Daviot around 10.40am on Friday, April 15.

“Recovery has been arranged for the vehicles,”