Injured walker airlifted off hill on Harris

An injured walker has been airlifted off a hill on Harris.

The walker was scaling Teilesval hill when they became injured and got stranded.

HM Coastguard received a call from police around 4.10pm requesting urgent assistance.

The Stornoway coastguard rescue helicopter was scrambled to the 2,200ft peak to rescue the stranded walker.

The walkers condition is currently unknown.