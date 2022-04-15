Injured walker airlifted off hill on Harris By Michelle Henderson April 15, 2022, 5:53 pm Updated: April 15, 2022, 6:29 pm The walker was scaling Teilesval hill when they sustained an injury. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An injured walker has been airlifted off a hill on Harris. The walker was scaling Teilesval hill when they became injured and got stranded. HM Coastguard received a call from police around 4.10pm requesting urgent assistance. The Stornoway coastguard rescue helicopter was scrambled to the 2,200ft peak to rescue the stranded walker. The walkers condition is currently unknown. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Two injured people airlifted to safety off the Shetland coast Seven crew members rescued near Outer Hebrides after fishing vessel sinks Crew member airlifted from oil rig near Wick Wild swimmer rescued after falling unconscious off Isle of Skye