Rescue teams called to Skye beach as a man falls and breaks his ankle By Michelle Henderson April 16, 2022, 5:12 pm Updated: April 16, 2022, 6:37 pm Mallaig lifeboat has been called to assist paramedics and coastguard teams at the scene. Rescue teams have been scrambled to a Skye beach to assist a man with a suspected broken ankle. The man was walking on the sandy beach at Aird of Sleat when the incident happened around 2pm. It's believed he may have fallen over rocks whilst exploring the remote location, close to Point of Sleat. A coastguard spokesman said due to the beach 'not being easy accessible by land', Mallaig lifeboat had been drafted in to assist. Paramedics were also on the scene alongside coastguard teams from Portree and Kyle.