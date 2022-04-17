Driver caught speeding at average of 126mph on A835 in Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver has been caught travelling at an average speed of 126mph on a Highlands road.

Officers from the Highlands and Islands road policing unit clocked the speeding Volkswagen Golf on Saturday night.

The driver had been travelling on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road, near Maryburgh, at the time.

In a post shared online, Northern Police wrote: “It’s not a race track and it’s not just you to think about. Slow down.”

The driver has been reported to the procurator fiscal.