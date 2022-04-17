Driver caught speeding at average of 126mph on A835 in Highlands By Ellie Milne April 17, 2022, 3:03 pm Updated: April 17, 2022, 3:08 pm The car was travelling at an average speed of 126mph. Photo: Police Scotland. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A driver has been caught travelling at an average speed of 126mph on a Highlands road. Officers from the Highlands and Islands road policing unit clocked the speeding Volkswagen Golf on Saturday night. The driver had been travelling on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road, near Maryburgh, at the time. In a post shared online, Northern Police wrote: “It’s not a race track and it’s not just you to think about. Slow down.” The driver has been reported to the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal New mobile camera to be stationed at Drumoak on A93 amid concerns over speeding Two drivers clocked doing more than 50mph on Buckie High Street Hibs matchday announcer admits speeding at 103mph on Highland road Mobile speed cameras to crack down on motorists during busy summer season