Coastguard and police search overnight for missing person on Skye

A major search operation was launched on Skye overnight to help trace a missing person.

Rescue teams combed the west coast island for more than six hours following concerns for a person.

The alarm was raised around 11.45pm on Sunday.

Coastguard teams from Portree and Dunvegan searched the surrounding area alongside the police as the coastguard helicopter from Stornoway searched from above.

The search has now been stood down.

It’s understood the person was not found.