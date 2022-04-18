Coastguard and police search overnight for missing person on Skye By Michelle Henderson April 18, 2022, 6:53 am Coastguard teams from Portree and Dunvegan were involved in the search alongside the coastguard helicopter from Stornoway. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A major search operation was launched on Skye overnight to help trace a missing person. Rescue teams combed the west coast island for more than six hours following concerns for a person. The alarm was raised around 11.45pm on Sunday. Coastguard teams from Portree and Dunvegan searched the surrounding area alongside the police as the coastguard helicopter from Stornoway searched from above. The search has now been stood down. It’s understood the person was not found. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Rescue teams called to Skye beach after man falls and breaks ankle Wild swimmer rescued after falling unconscious off Isle of Skye Family of missing 86-year-old man informed after body discovered near Kinlochbervie Wife of missing Tain hillwalker Finn Creaney says she has not seen her husband for seven days now