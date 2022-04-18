Man taken to hospital after ‘serious’ assault in Nairn bar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was taken to hospital after being attacked in a Nairn pub at the weekend.

The 52-year-old suffered head and facial injuries in the assault in the foyer of Uncle Bob’s Bar on High Street at about 12.45am on Saturday.

He was taken by ambulance to Nairn Town and County Hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

The culprit is described as being a man aged between 40 and 50, of medium build, with short dark hair.

He was wearing a black Under Armour baseball cap, dark jacket and beige camouflage trousers.

Police said he was last seen heading away from the bar in the direction of Lodgehill Road.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 0155 of Saturday April 16. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.