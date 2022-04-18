Man taken to hospital after ‘serious’ assault in Nairn bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man taken to hospital after ‘serious’ assault in Nairn bar

By Shona Gossip
April 18, 2022, 11:05 am Updated: April 18, 2022, 1:09 pm
Police in Nairn are appealing for anyone who saw the assault - or the culprit - to come forward
A man was taken to hospital after being attacked in a Nairn pub at the weekend.

The 52-year-old suffered head and facial injuries in the assault in the foyer of Uncle Bob’s Bar on High Street at about 12.45am on Saturday.

He was taken by ambulance to Nairn Town and County Hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

The culprit is described as being a man aged between 40 and 50, of medium build, with short dark hair.

He was wearing a black Under Armour baseball cap, dark jacket and beige camouflage trousers.

Police said he was last seen heading away from the bar in the direction of Lodgehill Road.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 0155 of Saturday April 16. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

