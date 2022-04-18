Ethical Shellfish Company owner announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ethical Shellfish Company owner announces closure

By Louise Glen
April 18, 2022, 4:03 pm Updated: April 18, 2022, 4:09 pm
Guy Grieve, scallop diver and owner of The Ethical Shellfish Company.
It has served up the best hand-dived shellfish to some of the UK’s best restaurants, but The Ethical Shellfish Company has announced it is to close.

The Isle of Mull business was founded by Guy Grieve and his then wife Juliet Knight in 2012 and delivered scallops to leading chefs throughout the country.

During the pandemic, the company had to sell its boat, Invictus, to keep the business open. Over the time it had diversified to source scallops from dive-fishing boats on the west coast.

When restaurants closed it began to sell its produce to home cooks – as well as to chefs – to supplement its income during the lockdown.

However, Mr Grieve announced at the weekend that the farm was being sold, and the business was coming to an end.

Mull skippers who have worked with The Ethical Shellfish Company.

In a Twitter post, he said: “Ethical Shellfish is coming to an end. The family farm is closing down.

“God knows we tried. Mother Atlantic kept us going for years.

“My sons’ characters were defined by the experience as was mine and that of my beloved former wife Juliet.

He added: “Many lives to lead before we die.”

BBC TV and radio presenter Stephen Jardine said: “So sad to read this Guy. It’s been quite a voyage but I’m already looking forward to your next adventure.”

Only three fishing boats now working out of Tobermory

Tobermory Harbour Association said that there were now only three fishing boats working out of the bay to the north of Mull.

TV presenter and musician Dougie Vipond said: “Ah Guy, I’m so sorry to read this.

“You folks worked so hard to produce an extraordinary product while protecting the seabed for the next generations.

“Gutted that you are no longer able to do this.”

 

 

