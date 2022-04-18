Ethical Shellfish Company owner announces closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It has served up the best hand-dived shellfish to some of the UK’s best restaurants, but The Ethical Shellfish Company has announced it is to close.

The Isle of Mull business was founded by Guy Grieve and his then wife Juliet Knight in 2012 and delivered scallops to leading chefs throughout the country.

During the pandemic, the company had to sell its boat, Invictus, to keep the business open. Over the time it had diversified to source scallops from dive-fishing boats on the west coast.

When restaurants closed it began to sell its produce to home cooks – as well as to chefs – to supplement its income during the lockdown.

However, Mr Grieve announced at the weekend that the farm was being sold, and the business was coming to an end.

In a Twitter post, he said: “Ethical Shellfish is coming to an end. The family farm is closing down.

“God knows we tried. Mother Atlantic kept us going for years.

“My sons’ characters were defined by the experience as was mine and that of my beloved former wife Juliet.

He added: “Many lives to lead before we die.”

BBC TV and radio presenter Stephen Jardine said: “So sad to read this Guy. It’s been quite a voyage but I’m already looking forward to your next adventure.”

Only three fishing boats now working out of Tobermory

Tobermory Harbour Association said that there were now only three fishing boats working out of the bay to the north of Mull.

TV presenter and musician Dougie Vipond said: “Ah Guy, I’m so sorry to read this.

“You folks worked so hard to produce an extraordinary product while protecting the seabed for the next generations.

“Gutted that you are no longer able to do this.”