Covid vaccine clinic to be held in Nairn after NHS Highland creates additional capacity

A vaccination clinic will be held in Nairn tomorrow and more are planned after NHS Highland created additional capacity.

Concerns had been raised previously after patients were asked to travel to Inverness for booster jags.

However, the health board said last week clinics will return to Nairn. It has now confirmed one will be held on Wednesday, April 20 in the Nairn Community and Arts Centre.

Alasdair MacKinnon, NHS Highland’s service manager for vaccinations, said patients in Nairn who have been sent a letter to attend the Inverness vaccination centre can now attend the local clinic.

Patients can re-schedule vaccine appointments

“The clinic is being set-up on the national booking portal, thus giving those members of the public who had booked to an Inverness clinic the opportunity to instead reschedule and book a convenient appointment time at Nairn.”

He said further clinics are also planned for Nairn and further details will appear on the health board’s website when confirmed.

Coved vaccines were previously provided at the Nairn Healthcare Group’s GP surgery at the Nairn and County Hospital until January.

The surgery said it ran a successful vaccination campaign, with more than 26,000 Coved vaccines delivered.

But the service was withdrawn, with people asked to make a round trip of nearly 40 miles to a clinic in the Eastgate Centre in Inverness for the spring booster.

Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick welcomed the move, saying she was pleased the health board had “listened to reason”.