Western Isles campaign launched to build cairn paying tribute to 124-year-old fishing tragedy

By Ross Hempseed
April 18, 2022, 6:47 pm Updated: April 18, 2022, 7:34 pm
Tolsta Chaolais where the crew sailed from before the tragic event. Supplied by Angus Mcleod
A fundraising appeal has been launched to erect a memorial in Tolsta Chaolais on Lewis to three men who died in a fishing incident 124 years ago.

The online appeal is to raise funds to construct a memorial cairn – a rounded stone mound to commemorate the dead – using local stones from the area.

The community voiced their support for a memorial to the incident so that the men will always be remembered.

The project has already received generous donations but still needs £2,000 from the public to complete the work.

The funds will also go towards maintaining the memorial cairn in the future.

Angus Macleod, the driving force behind the memorial project, said: “Growing up in Tolsta Chaolais I often heard stories about Am Bathadh, (the drowning).

“Although it took place 34 years before I was born, the memory of those events in January 1908 was still very vivid in the minds of the older members of the community.

“As that memory of the tragedy fades, I think it is important that we have a memorial in the village to ensure that the loss of these three men is never forgotten.”

Tragic tale of fishing disaster

In January 1908, a 48ft fishing boat named the Boy’s Delight left Tolsta Chaolais on the Isle of Lewis to fish for herring in Loch Hamnaway.

Three fishermen onboard drowned after their small boat, used to catch herring, became swamped.

The bodies of John Macleod and Angus Morrison were recovered, however, Kenneth Macaulay’s remains were never found.

The memorial cairn will be built near the port where the crew sailed from, paying tribute to their memory. Supplied by Angus Mcleod.

A fourth man, Malcolm Macarthur, managed to cling to the boat and was rescued.

While an inquiry into the incident found no one to blame, the tragedy had a long-lasting effect on the community.

The work is due to begin shortly according to Mr Mcleod, with an engraved plaque built into the cairn to commemorate the tragic event.

