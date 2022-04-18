Two rescued from water after canoe capsizes on Loch Ness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volunteer crews at RNLI Loch Ness responded to their first call-out of 2022 to rescue two canoeists who capsized on Loch Ness on Monday afternoon.

At around 3:45 pm on April 18, the crew at the Loch Ness lifeboat station at Drumnadrochit responded to a report of people in the water.

Two people had gone into the water after their canoe capsized due to large waves on the loch.

Some of the local tour boats that operate up and down Loch Ness initiated a search, eventually locating the persons on the shore further up the loch.

The lifeboat made its way up the loch at speed eventually reaching the shore, where one crew member made contact with the casualties.

Both were found to be in good health however they were cold and wet due to the chilly water of Loch Ness.

Police assisted by helping keep roads clear and by bringing the casualties back to the station where an ambulance crew checked them over for any injuries.

Posting to social media RNLI Loch Ness wrote: “This shout highlights the importance of wearing your personal floatation device whilst out on the water.

“Thankfully, both members of the canoe were correctly wearing their personal floatation device and this undoubtedly played a part in safely making it to shore.”