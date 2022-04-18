Two rescued from water after canoe capsizes on Loch Ness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Two rescued from water after canoe capsizes on Loch Ness

By Ross Hempseed
April 18, 2022, 8:01 pm Updated: April 18, 2022, 8:06 pm
lifeboat crew
RNLI Loch Ness lifeboat crew respond to report of two people in the water after their canoe capsizes in large waves on Loch Ness.

Volunteer crews at RNLI Loch Ness responded to their first call-out of 2022 to rescue two canoeists who capsized on Loch Ness on Monday afternoon.

At around 3:45 pm on April 18, the crew at the Loch Ness lifeboat station at Drumnadrochit responded to a report of people in the water.

Two people had gone into the water after their canoe capsized due to large waves on the loch.

Some of the local tour boats that operate up and down Loch Ness initiated a search, eventually locating the persons on the shore further up the loch.

The lifeboat made its way up the loch at speed eventually reaching the shore, where one crew member made contact with the casualties.

RNLI Loch Ness lifebiat station, which has volunteers crews ready to respond to call-out on Loch Ness. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Both were found to be in good health however they were cold and wet due to the chilly water of Loch Ness.

Police assisted by helping keep roads clear and by bringing the casualties back to the station where an ambulance crew checked them over for any injuries.

Posting to social media RNLI Loch Ness wrote: “This shout highlights the importance of wearing your personal floatation device whilst out on the water.

“Thankfully, both members of the canoe were correctly wearing their personal floatation device and this undoubtedly played a part in safely making it to shore.”

