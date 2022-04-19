Family of missing Skye schoolboy informed after body found near Ardvasar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Family of missing Skye schoolboy informed after body found near Ardvasar

By Louise Glen
April 19, 2022, 7:35 am Updated: April 19, 2022, 10:50 am
A body has been found on the Isle of Skye.
Police on Skye have confirmed that a body has been found in the search for missing 16-year-old William Clarke.

The Portree High School pupil, known as Will, from Ardvasar was reported missing on Sunday evening.

While formal identification is yet to take place, officers said William’s family have been informed.

Police said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

A police spokeswoman said: “William was reported missing on Sunday night and large scale searches have been ongoing involving coastguard land and air teams, mountain rescue, lifeboat and Police Scotland helicopter resources.”

Inspector Isla Campbell said: “Our condolences are with William’s family and friends.

“His family have requested that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“I would like to thank all agencies and members of the public who assisted in the search for William.”

 

