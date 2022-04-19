Family of missing Skye schoolboy informed after body found near Ardvasar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police on Skye have confirmed that a body has been found in the search for missing 16-year-old William Clarke.

The Portree High School pupil, known as Will, from Ardvasar was reported missing on Sunday evening.

While formal identification is yet to take place, officers said William’s family have been informed.

Police said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

A police spokeswoman said: “William was reported missing on Sunday night and large scale searches have been ongoing involving coastguard land and air teams, mountain rescue, lifeboat and Police Scotland helicopter resources.”

Inspector Isla Campbell said: “Our condolences are with William’s family and friends.

“His family have requested that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“I would like to thank all agencies and members of the public who assisted in the search for William.”