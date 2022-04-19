Man, 41, charged following three-car crash on A96 at Ardersier junction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with a three-car crash on one of the north’s main roads.

Emergency services were called to the “serious” crash on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road, at the Ardersier junction at about 3.10pm on Monday.

A 64-year-old woman was taken to hospital, but has since been released.

Police closed the road while a collision investigation took place.

Now officers have confirmed a man has been charged.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.10pm on Monday April 18, officers were called to reports of a three-car crash on the A96, at the junction with the B9092, Nairn.

“A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection.”