Work begins to create two bridges leading to world-famous Fairy Pools on Skye

New bridges are being installed at a “much loved” beauty spot in a bid to help make the site more accessible.

Work is under way to construct two new steel and timber clad bridges at the world famous Fairy Pools in Skye.

Until now, visitors have had to use makeshift stepping stones over the river to get to the spot.

But the new 36ft bridges will replace the stepping stones over the river in Glen Brittle, improving accessibility and safety for all.

Ease of access

Steel and timber clad bridges will help transform access to the site, allowing access in all weathers for those less able or confident to cross the existing stepping-stones.

The installation has been carried out as part of the Skye Iconic Sites Project (SISP), which also involves the habitat restoration and development of three of Skye’s most used sites.

Developments are planned for the Quiraing, Old Man of Storr and the Fairy Pools. The project is being led by Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland (OATS).

Bridges will make a ‘huge difference’ for visitors

Last year, £800,000 was invested in the development of a 140-space car park and off grid toilet block at the Fairy Pools.

Dougie Baird, of the Outdoor Access Trust Scotland, said: “The Fairy Pools are a much loved and enjoyed tourist attraction for visitors all across the globe, the newly installed bridges will make a huge difference in improving accessibility for visitors, particularly for when the burn is high and difficult for many to cross to reach the pools.

“People will now be able to safely enjoy them no matter the weather, especially those with less confidence or mobility issues, and enjoy the scenery.

“This and the other ongoing work as part of SISP is vastly improving the visitor experience to Skye’s special sites.”