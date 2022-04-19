Urgent Care Centre in Portree forced to reduce operating hours due to ‘significant staffing pressures’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Urgent Care Centre in Portree forced to reduce operating hours due to ‘significant staffing pressures’

By Ross Hempseed
April 19, 2022, 12:54 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 1:23 pm
Urgent Care Centre in Portree
Portree Hospital where the Urgent Care Centre is located. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The urgent care centre at Portree Hospital has reduced its operating hours this week due to a lack of staff.

NHS Highland, which operates the care centre on Skye, said they were were experiencing “significant staffing pressures”.

Its hours have been reduced from 8pm-8am today and tomorrow and Friday.

However, it will be closed on Thursday.

A receptionist will be present to redirect anyone who attends the centre.

The service will be supported by the rural emergency practitioner team based at the Dr MacKinnon Memorial Hospital in Broadford.

It is not the first time the Urgent Care Centre has been affected by staffing shortages.

In July 2021, the centre was forced to suspend operations due to what the health board described as “ongoing staffing pressures, which directly impacts patient safety”.

‘Significant staffing pressures’

It is not the first time the centre has been affected by staffing shortages. Last July, it suspended operations due to ongoing pressures “which directly impacts patient safety”.

Staff shortages are happening across several NHS Highland hospitals as it struggles to recruit with the lingering threat of Covid remaining.

A spokesman for NHS Highland said: “We are doing everything we can to improve the staffing situation and will provide an update next week. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Katherine Sutton, NHS Highland’s chief officer for acute services, last month said: “High levels of Covid-19 are also affecting our staff and absences in our hospital, community and care services are causing us major challenges in delivering our services.

“Our hospitals remain busy and are being affected by outbreaks of infection which can affect where patients are placed and can impact on visitors.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal