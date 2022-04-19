Protest to be held against Cairngorms National Park five-year plans which ‘threaten jobs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Protest to be held against Cairngorms National Park five-year plans which ‘threaten jobs’

By Lauren Taylor
April 19, 2022, 2:59 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 3:03 pm
Cairngorms National Park.
Rural workers in Britain’s biggest national park will hold an online protest over plans they say threatens jobs and red-listed species.

Members of the Grampian Moorland Group have organised a protest against the Cairngorms National Park Authority Partnership Plan to take place on Wednesday.

The group chose to organise the Protest in the Park as an online event due to the high number of Covid cases at the time they were planning the protest.

Members are asking people to sign their online petition supporting their protest or to write to their local MSPs.

The draft plan for the next five years proposes deer culling to allow the woodlands to flourish as well as changes to game bird management and the introduction of affordable housing.

Despite the plans receiving a record response – a total of 1,400 replies made up of more than 700 local individuals, landowners and businesses – members of the group are slamming the blueprints.

Leslie George, from Grampian Moorland Group, works in Donside and believes the plans will threaten jobs in the park and believes game and farming sectors are being “singled out”.

Capercaillie in the Cairngorms National Park. Picture by Kirk Norbury.

He said: “No one has seen any plan from the park’s board as to how they intend to replace lost jobs in our sector. We don’t feel the park is working for the people of the land anymore.

“The plan favours rewilding but no assessment has been done on how rewilding will support red-listed or declining species such as curlew, mountain hares and capercaillie in the park.

“Where I am, in Donside, the plan says huge swathes should be planted in trees. What will that do to good farmland and food security? What does it mean for farming jobs in the area?”

Scottish Gamekeepers Association backing protest

Other moorland groups across Scotland will join the protest, with support from shepherds and hill farmers concerned at the loss of farmland to trees within the park.

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association is also backing the protest in solidarity with its members in the park.

Scottish Gamekeepers Association chairman Alex Hogg has written to park convener, Xander McDade, asking how the proposals came to be included in the draft plan, which went out for public consultation in winter 2021.

He has also asked for evidence that the proposed afforestation will definitely benefit Scotland’s quest to be Net Zero by 2045, with huge amounts of carbon already stored in existing land in the park.

Mr Hogg said: “Whilst we agree with well-considered tree planting, there is a lack of long-term data in general in Scotland about the carbon benefits of planting trees on organic rich soils.

“If we don’t know what is already there, how do we know if schemes are going to work or are even helpful?”

He also questioned the extent of the targeted deer culls, saying it is likely to deter humane deer management in the park rather than encourage it.

The plan will be finalised and go to the board for approval before being sent to Scottish ministers in the summer.

