Pilot home care initiative to become permanent in Orkney after 530 hospital bed days saved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Pilot home care initiative to become permanent in Orkney after 530 hospital bed days saved

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
April 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 11:58 am
The Balfour hospital in Kirkwall.
The Balfour hospital in Kirkwall.

A pilot home care initiative is to become permanent after it saved nearly £500,000 and substantially freed up beds at Orkney’s Balfour Hospital.

A report on the success of the year-long Home First pilot was presented to Orkney Health and Care’s (OHAC) Integrated Joint Board on Wednesday.

The initiative increases the independence of patients leaving the hospital and returning home.

It does this by allowing patients to be assessed in their homes by occupational therapists.

It uses a “discharge to assess” model. This is focused on care staff doing tasks with patients, rather than doing things for them.

The report showed that this resulted in 530 hospital bed days and saved an estimated value of £499,970.

The pilot project also resulted in four people being allowed to remain in their own homes, rather than going into residential care.

Project focuses on doing things with patients – rather than for them

Evidence from pilot shows that even a delay of one day in a patient being discharged from hospital results in “avoidable harm”, such as picking up an infection in the hospital or risk of a fall.

At the meeting it was agreed that the project should be made permanent in Orkney. A care hub should be developed, offering a single point of contact for potential service users.

During the meeting, what the teams in Orkney have been doing was said to be ” leading across Scotland”.

The chairwoman of the joint board, Issy Grieve, also said the statistics provided were “hugely heartwarming”.

However, it was recognised that Home First doesn’t solve every problem. There is still a problem with people waiting for up to eight weeks to receive care at home. This is due to a lack of home care staff.

Staffing shortages remain in Orkney’s home care service

Lynda Baird, OHAC’s head of health and community care, said there has already been one recruitment drive and there will be another.

The staff vacancies are down to vacancies, long-term sickness, and Covid absences.

Councillor Steve Sankey also said Home First seemed to him to be a “rather obvious idea”.

He asked why it hadn’t been thought of five years ago.

The councillor was told that there are challenges around investment and staffing, which make adopting such game-changing models a risk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]