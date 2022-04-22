‘I did this because it’s what I felt was right’ – Meet the ward-hopping councillors standing in the Highland election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘I did this because it’s what I felt was right’ – Meet the ward-hopping councillors standing in the Highland election

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
April 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Former Inverness councillor Andrew Jarvie is standing for election in Wick and East Caithness. Photo: Sandy McCook.
Right now there are 142 election candidates banging on doors across the Highlands.

Yet some have wandered far from their own doorstep. In fact, some have wandered 100 miles away.

Is this local democracy gone wrong? Or a welcome fresh perspective?

Switching wards

Former Lochaber councillor Andrew Baxter has popped up 100 miles from his Kinlochleven home to contest the Cromarty Firth seat.

Mr Baxter – an outspoken critic of the independent administration in the last political term – has also switched from independent to Conservative.

Andrew Baxter has switched from independent to Conservative, and is now running in Cromarty Firth.

Then we have two more Andrews, who have done a ward swap. Andrew Sinclair, former Conservative councillor in Wick and East Caithness, is upping sticks and standing for election in Inverness South.

Meanwhile, his party colleague Andrew Jarvie is doing the reverse: leaving his seat in Inverness South to stand in Wick.

In a less dramatic shift, newly-elected councillor Colin Aitken has switched from Inverness West to Inverness South. Mr Aitken joined Highland council in the by-election last August.

Untapped potential

Neither Mr Aitken nor Andrew Sinclair responded to requests for comment. However, Mr Jarvie describes his own move as an “epiphany”.

“I had an epiphany in February when I was up in Caithness,” he says. “I was thinking of what I have enjoyed the most in council and where I think I can make the biggest difference. It’s 100% up here.”

Mr Jarvie believes Caithness has great untapped potential – particularly in Dounreay – but has suffered neglect from centralised public services.

In particular, he pointed to the poor state of the roads, saying that Caithness gets 76p for every £1 spent in Inverness. He also believes the county didn’t get its fair share of the lucrative City Region Deal.

Mr Jarvie says he will move to Caithness if elected, while his party colleague Andrew Sinclair decided to stand in Inverness because that’s where he wants to live.

‘People are humbled’

A cynic might suggest that seat switching is more about political strategy than championing communities.

Are political parties struggling for candidates in the Highland election?

The Highland Council election takes place on May 5.

Absolutely not, says Mr Jarvie. “The Conservatives are the only party to stand someone in every ward.”

“I did this because it’s what I felt was right,” he adds. “There was a risk that it could be seen as someone from the outside thinking they know what’s best.

“So far, people are almost humbled that I have given up my safe seat and dropped my parliamentary ambitions to pursue this.”

The six candidates for Wick and East Caithness are Raymond Bremner (SNP incumbent) Bill Fernie (independent), Andrew Jarvie (Conservative), Neil MacDonald (Labour), AI Willie Mackay (independent incumbent) and Jan McEwan (Liberal Democrat).

