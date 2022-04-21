‘Privileged to have witnessed it’: Loch Ness Monster sighting stuns Highland resident of 30 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nessie has been spotted for a third time this year, the official sightings record has said.

Glenn Blevins, who has lived in the area for 30 years, said he was “privileged” to have witnessed a large animate object in the water near to Aldourie Castle on April 15.

The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, confirmed it was the third sighting of Nessie this year.

‘Large animate object’

Mr Blevins, who has lived in the area for 30 years, said: “I was near Aldourie Castle on Friday April 15 working on the banks of the loch when I saw a large animate object in the water between both banks of the loch at approximately 9.30am.

“It was dark in colour and stayed there for around 20 seconds before sinking into the water.

“I watched it with binoculars that I’d taken with me in the hope of seeing ospreys that had recently returned to the area.

“It was difficult to estimate the size but it was definitely larger than a seal and given the angle, there may have been two, one behind the other.”

Mr Blevins explained that he had worked regularly around the loch during that time and had fished many times on Loch Ness.

He said he’d never seen anything like this before and felt privileged to have witnessed it.”

On April 4 2022, Tom Ingram visiting from Portsmouth took a picture aboard the 1pm sailing of the “Spirit Of Loch Ness” cruise departing from Fort Augustus.

Contact was made on the boat’s sonar at around 1.26pm near the turning point at Invermoriston.

On March 30 2022, Jamie Huntley, a documentary maker visiting from Tyne and Wear reported that at 11.18am he saw a large object in the loch.

‘What’s that? It’s huge’

He told his colleague Warren Speed, who was travelling with him: “At first I thought was a big boulder or something as first time to the area I don’t know the layout I said to my friend driving, “what’s that? It’s huge!”

“I could see movement and the water breaking against it so told friend to stop the car where the car stopped trees obscured the view so he reversed and the object/creature was fully gone.”

To record a sighting visit Loch Ness Sightings by clicking here.