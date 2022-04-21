‘Privileged to have witnessed it’: Loch Ness Monster sighting stuns Highland resident of 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Privileged to have witnessed it’: Loch Ness Monster sighting stuns Highland resident of 30 years

By Louise Glen
April 21, 2022, 11:56 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 12:12 pm
An artist impression of Nessie swimming in Loch Ness
Artist's impression of the Loch Ness Monster. Supplied by Roddie Reid.

Nessie has been spotted for a third time this year, the official sightings record has said.

Glenn Blevins, who has lived in the area for 30 years, said he was “privileged” to have witnessed a large animate object in the water near to Aldourie Castle on April 15.

The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, confirmed it was the third sighting of Nessie this year.

‘Large animate object’

Mr Blevins, who has lived in the area for 30 years, said: “I was near Aldourie Castle on Friday April 15 working on the banks of the loch when I saw a large animate object in the water between both banks of the loch at approximately 9.30am.

“It was dark in colour and stayed there for around 20 seconds before sinking into the water.

Nessie was spotted at Aldourie Castle on the shores of Loch Ness.

“I watched it with binoculars that I’d taken with me in the hope of seeing ospreys that had recently returned to the area.

“It was difficult to estimate the size but it was definitely larger than a seal and given the angle, there may have been two, one behind the other.”

Mr Blevins explained that he had worked regularly around the loch during that time and had fished many times on Loch Ness.

He said he’d never seen anything like this before and felt privileged to have witnessed it.”

On April 4  2022, Tom Ingram visiting from Portsmouth took a picture aboard the 1pm sailing of the “Spirit Of Loch Ness” cruise departing from Fort Augustus.

Contact was made on the boat’s sonar at around 1.26pm near the turning point at Invermoriston.

A shadowy shape that some people say is a photo of the Loch Ness monster in Scotland. Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock.

On March 30 2022, Jamie Huntley, a documentary maker visiting from Tyne and Wear reported that at 11.18am he saw a large object in the loch.

‘What’s that? It’s huge’

He told his colleague Warren Speed, who was travelling with him: “At first I thought was a big boulder or something as first time to the area I don’t know the layout I said to my friend driving, “what’s that? It’s huge!”

“I could see movement and the water breaking against it so told friend to stop the car where the car stopped trees obscured the view so he reversed and the object/creature was fully gone.”

To record a sighting visit Loch Ness Sightings by clicking here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal