Highlands & Islands

Investigation launched after emergency response to chemical leak at Dounreay

By Denny Andonova
April 21, 2022, 12:05 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 12:18 pm
Dounreay is currently being decommissioned.
An investigation is under way following a chemical leak at Dounreay on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the prototype fast reactor of the former nuclear facility at around 8pm after reports of a leak from the sodium storage tanks in the building.

Dounreay, near Thurso, was the UK site for the development of fast reactor research from 1955 to 1994.

The facility on the north Caithness coast – including the distinctive dome-shaped structure – is now in the process of being closed down, demolished and cleaned up.

The leak was reportedly caused by a planned reaction of material inside one of the sodium tanks.

‘Environmental impact is low’

Dounreay says it is believed the environmental impact from the leak is “low” and nobody has been injured. However, Sepa and the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) have been informed.

A spokesman for Dounreay Site Restoration Ltd (DSRL), which is currently in charge of the decommissioning of the site, said: “At approximately 8pm on April 20, site emergency personnel responded to a call at the sodium storage tanks at the Prototype Fast Reactor complex.

“A planned reaction of material inside a tank resulted in an excursion, causing the release of a small amount of caustic liquor.

“No one was injured and damage was confined to components in the tank. We believe the environmental impact is low. Emergency personnel kept the tank under observation as a precaution.

“Sepa and ONR have been informed of the occurrence, and DSRL today is commencing its own investigation of the circumstances.”

Sepa and ONR have been contacted to comment.

