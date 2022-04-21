Dingwall man fighting for his life as community pull together to support family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Dingwall man fighting for his life as community pull together to support family

By Louise Glen
April 21, 2022, 6:06 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 7:15 pm
Frank Mitchell was injured in an incident outside his home. Picture supplied by Lauren Jack.
Frank Mitchell was injured in an incident outside his home. Picture supplied by Lauren Jack.

The family of a man who was critically injured and placed into a coma following an incident in Dingwall has been supported with an outpouring of community support.

About £5,000 has been pledged to support Frank Mitchell and his loved ones in just two days.

Lauren Foster, from Dingwall, set up the online fundraising campaign after the 61-year-old was “devastatingly injured” on Millbank Road.

Following the incident on Sunday evening, Mr Mitchell has been put into a coma.

After being treated in Inverness at Raigmore Hospital, he has now been airlifted to Aberdeen.

Two people, Mary Stewart and Denver Stewart, have since been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

More than £4,500 raised in one day

In only 24-hours, more than 160 people have given more than £4,600. Many of those people who have donated have been writing supportive words to Mr Mitchell and his wife Anne.

Miss Foster said: “He is a well known, loved and respected man of Dingwall and everyone wishes him a full recovery.

“We are all absolutely overwhelmed and want to thank each and every person who has donated to the fund which is just under £5,000 now.

Millbank Road, Dingwall. Picture by Google.

“The generosity of people has just been unbelievable during this hard time and it really shows how much Frank is loved, it’s amazing how everyone pulls together in the community at a time of need.”

On the fundraising page, she wrote: “We set up the gofundme page to raise funds to help both Frank and Anne during this sad, devastating time.

“Frank has been put into an induced coma and was placed in the intensive care unit at Raigmore.

“He is now being moved by helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary because of the extent of his serious injuries.”

She continued: “In Aberdeen, Frank will receive the care he needs and will go through surgery.”

‘We want to raise funds to help with the cost of travel’

Explaining the reason for the fundraiser,  Miss Foster said: “Because of this, his family have also taken time off work and will be travelling back and forth.

“We want to raise funds during this difficult time for them to help with cost of travel, hotels and anything that will help take the pressure off and make it any easier for the family.

Mr Mitchell was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media.

“Any donation small or big is greatly appreciated.”

On the fundraising page, Gillian Coupar said: “No words for you and your family Annie but we are all thinking of you down here in Team Dundee. Sending all the love.”

Another, Ceilidh McLeod said: “Thinking of you lovely Annie, I hope Frank makes a full recovery.”

Sharron Dingwall said: “Stay strong Anne and family, praying for Frank’s recovery.”

To donate to the fundraising campaign, click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal