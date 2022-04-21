Dingwall man fighting for his life as community pull together to support family

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a man who was critically injured and placed into a coma following an incident in Dingwall has been supported with an outpouring of community support.

About £5,000 has been pledged to support Frank Mitchell and his loved ones in just two days.

Lauren Foster, from Dingwall, set up the online fundraising campaign after the 61-year-old was “devastatingly injured” on Millbank Road.

Following the incident on Sunday evening, Mr Mitchell has been put into a coma.

After being treated in Inverness at Raigmore Hospital, he has now been airlifted to Aberdeen.

Two people, Mary Stewart and Denver Stewart, have since been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

More than £4,500 raised in one day

In only 24-hours, more than 160 people have given more than £4,600. Many of those people who have donated have been writing supportive words to Mr Mitchell and his wife Anne.

Miss Foster said: “He is a well known, loved and respected man of Dingwall and everyone wishes him a full recovery.

“We are all absolutely overwhelmed and want to thank each and every person who has donated to the fund which is just under £5,000 now.

“The generosity of people has just been unbelievable during this hard time and it really shows how much Frank is loved, it’s amazing how everyone pulls together in the community at a time of need.”

On the fundraising page, she wrote: “We set up the gofundme page to raise funds to help both Frank and Anne during this sad, devastating time.

“Frank has been put into an induced coma and was placed in the intensive care unit at Raigmore.

“He is now being moved by helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary because of the extent of his serious injuries.”

She continued: “In Aberdeen, Frank will receive the care he needs and will go through surgery.”

‘We want to raise funds to help with the cost of travel’

Explaining the reason for the fundraiser, Miss Foster said: “Because of this, his family have also taken time off work and will be travelling back and forth.

“We want to raise funds during this difficult time for them to help with cost of travel, hotels and anything that will help take the pressure off and make it any easier for the family.

“Any donation small or big is greatly appreciated.”

On the fundraising page, Gillian Coupar said: “No words for you and your family Annie but we are all thinking of you down here in Team Dundee. Sending all the love.”

Another, Ceilidh McLeod said: “Thinking of you lovely Annie, I hope Frank makes a full recovery.”

Sharron Dingwall said: “Stay strong Anne and family, praying for Frank’s recovery.”

To donate to the fundraising campaign, click here.