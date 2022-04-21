CCTV images released by police to trace men who could help Invergarry fire investigation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have released CCTV images of two men that they believe may be able to help with an ongoing investigation into a fire in Invergarry.

The incident occurred at Glengarry Timber, Blair An Eas, at around 1 am on Tuesday, June 22 last year.

Police believe the two men in the images could supply information that could help in the investigation.

They are treating the fire as deliberate but stress the two men are being sought out to assist inquiries.

Men could help police investigation

The first man in the CCTV images is described as being of average build, wearing a beanie hat with two dark markings on the front of the hat.

He is also wearing a lightweight jacket or fleece, trousers and a pair of trainers with light coloured soles.

The second man shown is described as being of average build, wearing a beanie hat and facemask.

He can be seen wearing trousers, which could be jeans. He is also wearing trainers, which appear to be dark at the front.

Police believe both men had stubble when the CCTV images were taken.

Officers are appealing to anyone who recognises these men, or who has information regarding this incident, to contact 101 quoting incident number NP/1895/21

The public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.