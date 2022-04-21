Wildfire warning issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An “extreme” risk of wildfires has been declared in parts of the north and north-east this weekend.

Fires could ignite and “spread easily” amid a forecast for strong winds and high temperatures, according to the fire service.

From Friday to Monday, the risk of fires in Argyll has been declared as “extreme”.

This will continue until Monday, April 25, in the west.

Meanwhile, the risk has been declared “very high” across parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to 17C in Oban and Fort William on Friday.

Wildfires can spread very quickly and burn for days causing a risk to vast areas of land, wildlife and the welfare of nearby communities.

As human behaviour can “significantly” lower the chance of a fire starting, the public is reminded to act safely and responsibly when outdoors.

‘Please exercise caution’

⚠️EXTREME wildfire risk over weekend

The wildfire warning applies from Friday 22 April and lasts until Monday 25 April and covers North, Central and West Scotland.

Read more here: https://t.co/yK4D8p2sGn pic.twitter.com/hWmHGpFBWZ — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) April 21, 2022

Group Commander Keith Langley, a wildfire tactical advisor for the fire service, is urging the public to take the “utmost” care, especially in rural areas.

He said: “The key issues over the next few days are sunshine, warm air temperatures, low humidity and moderate to strong winds.

“Dead grass, leaves, twigs and heather on the ground will dry quite quickly in these conditions and when ignited can burn very fast with extreme fire intensity.

“Please exercise caution outdoors to avoid fires breaking out and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”

All wildfire danger assessments are made on behalf of the Scottish Wildfire Forum.