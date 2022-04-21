Wildfire warning issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Wildfire warning issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands this weekend

By Ellie Milne
April 21, 2022, 2:38 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 3:18 pm
"Extreme" risk of wildfires across north of Scotland.
"Extreme" risk of wildfires across north of Scotland.

An “extreme” risk of wildfires has been declared in parts of the north and north-east this weekend.

Fires could ignite and “spread easily” amid a forecast for strong winds and high temperatures, according to the fire service.

From Friday to Monday, the risk of fires in Argyll has been declared as “extreme”.

This will continue until Monday, April 25, in the west.

Meanwhile, the risk has been declared “very high” across parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to 17C in Oban and Fort William on Friday.

Wildfires can spread very quickly and burn for days causing a risk to vast areas of land, wildlife and the welfare of nearby communities.

As human behaviour can “significantly” lower the chance of a fire starting, the public is reminded to act safely and responsibly when outdoors.

‘Please exercise caution’

Group Commander Keith Langley, a wildfire tactical advisor for the fire service, is urging the public to take the “utmost” care, especially in rural areas.

He said: “The key issues over the next few days are sunshine, warm air temperatures, low humidity and moderate to strong winds.

“Dead grass, leaves, twigs and heather on the ground will dry quite quickly in these conditions and when ignited can burn very fast with extreme fire intensity.

“Please exercise caution outdoors to avoid fires breaking out and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”

All wildfire danger assessments are made on behalf of the Scottish Wildfire Forum.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]