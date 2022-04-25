UHI makes a pitch for new fund following success of student golfers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The success of a team of Highland students golfers could create a legacy for future budding sport stars.

The UHI North Highland students defied the odds to win the Scottish Student Golf Championship last week.

It was the first ever victory for the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) in the competition, beating seven other sides, including a 7-5 victory in the final over Stirling who were winners the previous nine years.

Winners players raised much of their own funds

The players, based in Dornoch, had to raise much of the money themselves to pay for entry fees, travel and accommodation to compete against better financed teams.

UHI is now seeking support from individuals or business to develop a new fund to back the golfers and other sporting teams in future.

Taking part in competitions can cost the student golfers between £5,000-£10,000 a year. Some support is given from the R&A and the Highlands and Islands Students Association.

But the winning team – Declan Gray, John Oster, Ewan Cuthbert, Lewis Johnson, Giovanni Sianni, Chris Turner, Taylor Kerr, Alan Murphy and Finlay Wallace – and fellow students raised much of the money themselves by hosting a variety of events.

Alison Wilson, UHI director of development and alumni engagement, said: “This is a great achievement by a squad of talented young golfers who have been working hard to secure funds towards their entry fees, travel and accommodation this season.

“This is going to be huge for their confidence, but it has highlighted a wider plight.

“They had to punch above their weight as they pay more than the average team to get about the country due to the disadvantage of geography.

“It’s not a level playing field for them.”

She said older and larger universities have built up sporting funds over the years with the help of donations and legacies.

Hopes that fund would provide support similar to other universities

“We hope in time to grow a fund to be comparable with other universities. It would mean that new students coming to UHI, or considering applying, will know that a support network is there and finance will not be a barrier in future.”

Alan Fleming, UHI North Highland curriculum leader – golf and sport, said older institutions have foundations, including some earmarked specifically for golf, set up by alumni.

“UHI is a young university and, in terms of sport, is very young. So we don’t have that history and alumni who have made their fortunes and then given back in the form of foundations.”

He said a sporting fund could not only help with competition costs, but also provide additional support including fitness and performance training.

“This is a good time to set up a fund, on the back of the recent success.

“If students knew the money was there it would help take some of the pressure off and help them plan in advance.”

Lesley Mackay, a lecturer in golf studies at UHI, said it could also help students compete in more elite events.

“There are a lot of events that players can’t play in because they don’t have the funds. It would allow us to put our better players to high-profile events.

Help to attract and retain students

“It would also allow us to attract more students and perhaps stop students going to the US on scholarship.

“I want us to be the best institution in terms of delivering degree programmes. But I’d also love to be the go to place if you want to be an elite golfer and a fund could help achieve that.”