Planning ahead: Changes for churches and 250 homes proposed near Tain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here we take a look at some of the most interesting planning applications lodged in the past seven days with Highland Council.

Changes are on the cards for two Highland churches with a shop proposed in Inverness to serve a recent development.

Two-hundred-and-fifty homes are mooted on the outskirts of Tain, with plans also afoot for a commercial kennels near the town.

Hundreds of new homes

An application for 250 homes is currently with council planners for consideration on farmland near Tain.

The large development at Knockbreck Farm and Burgage Farm has been proposed by Cairngorm Properties Ltd.

Within the application, the developer says the overhaul will deliver 250 houses, with “associated community uses, open space and business/tourist related uses”.

Houses would be constructed either side of Knockbreck House and the Asda supermarket, close to the A9.

Church could form community facility

In Inverness, plans have been put forward to transform a church into a community facility.

The existing Westercraig Chapel could be repurposed if the application is granted the seal of approval.

Proposed by Robertson Homes, the church would become a mixed use community facility, with work including the associated interior alterations, as well as providing access routes and parking.

The church, formerly known as Craig Dunain Church, is area surrounding the grade B-listed Craig Dunain Hospital.

Dating back to 1864, the church has laid dormant since the closure of the hospital.

Shop near to development

Robertson Homes has also submitted an application to Highland Council for a shop near to its proposed overhaul of Westercraig Chapel.

A retail food outlet is proposed, which, if approved, would sit parallel to the existing chapel.

A new access route would be created to access the store and the church.

The site is currently used for storing materials associated with the renovation of the old hospital building.

Dingwall church could also be repurposed

A Baptist church in Dingwall could also be repurposed as a trade counter with storage and distribution space.

The worship facility is located on the busy Tulloch Street in the centre of the town.

Nightingale Estates are behind the application which has been brought forward by Murray Rankin of agents Graham and Sibbald.

Currently, nine parking spaces exist with the application proposing an additional five.

Tain boarding kennels

A boarding kennels and stable building could be coming to Tain if planners grant the seal of approval.

Martin Ramsay is seeking the change in use of land currently used for grazing into facility for animals.

The proposal also includes the installation of menage on land located to the west of South Balkeith House, in Fendom by Tain.

Two parking spaces will be created.

Spotted any plans we should take a look at?

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk