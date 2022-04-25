Planning ahead: Changes for churches and 250 homes proposed near Tain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Planning ahead: Changes for churches and 250 homes proposed near Tain

By Chris MacLennan
April 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 25, 2022, 11:53 am
Here we take a look at some of the most interesting planning applications lodged in the past seven days with Highland Council.

Changes are on the cards for two Highland churches with a shop proposed in Inverness to serve a recent development.

Two-hundred-and-fifty homes are mooted on the outskirts of Tain, with plans also afoot for a commercial kennels near the town.

Hundreds of new homes

An application for 250 homes is currently with council planners for consideration on farmland near Tain.

The large development at Knockbreck Farm and Burgage Farm has been proposed by Cairngorm Properties Ltd.

Within the application, the developer says the overhaul will deliver 250 houses, with “associated community uses, open space and business/tourist related uses”.

Houses would be constructed either side of Knockbreck House and the Asda supermarket, close to the A9.

The homes will be constructed near to Tain’s Asda superstore.

Church could form community facility

In Inverness, plans have been put forward to transform a church into a community facility.

The existing Westercraig Chapel could be repurposed if the application is granted the seal of approval.

Proposed by Robertson Homes, the church would become a mixed use community facility, with work including the associated interior alterations, as well as providing access routes and parking.

The church, formerly known as Craig Dunain Church, is area surrounding the grade B-listed Craig Dunain Hospital.

Dating back to 1864, the church has laid dormant since the closure of the hospital.

The church is located near to Robertson’s Great Glen Hall redevelopment.

Shop near to development

Robertson Homes has also submitted an application to Highland Council for a shop near to its proposed overhaul of Westercraig Chapel.

A retail food outlet is proposed, which, if approved, would sit parallel to the existing chapel.

A new access route would be created to access the store and the church.

The site is currently used for storing materials associated with the renovation of the old hospital building.

Dingwall church could also be repurposed

A Baptist church in Dingwall could also be repurposed as a trade counter with storage and distribution space.

The worship facility is located on the busy Tulloch Street in the centre of the town.

A proposal has been submitted to transform the Dingwall church. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Nightingale Estates are behind the application which has been brought forward by Murray Rankin of agents Graham and Sibbald.

Currently, nine parking spaces exist with the application proposing an additional five.

Tain boarding kennels

A boarding kennels and stable building could be coming to Tain if planners grant the seal of approval.

Martin Ramsay is seeking the change in use of land currently used for grazing into facility for animals.

The proposal also includes the installation of menage on land located to the west of South Balkeith House, in Fendom by Tain.

Two parking spaces will be created.

