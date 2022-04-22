South Uist ferry service cancelled for the remainder of the day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac has said the busy Mallaig to Lochboisdale, South Uist route on the west coast has been cancelled for the rest of the day,

Apologising for the disruption “caused by the weather”, the ferry operator said the service would not run.

❌ RED #Mallaig #Lochboisdale 22Apr Due to winds stronger than forecast at Lochboisdale, this service is cancelled for the remainder of the day. We apologise for the disruption caused by the weather. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) April 22, 2022

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “Due to winds stronger than forecast at Lochboisdale, this service is cancelled for the remainder of the day.

‘Cancelling sailing not taken lightly’

“Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.”

She added: “To stay informed, download our app or follow our Twitter @CalMac_Updates so we can provide you with timely updates, with the latest information we have available.

“Alternatively, you can also sign up to our service status text updates.”

Earlier this week, CalMac said it was considering penalising people who are “no shows” for ferries.