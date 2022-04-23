Programme giving young people the chance to take part in the Clipper Round the World Race returns to Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Programme giving young people the chance to take part in the Clipper Round the World Race returns to Scotland

By Louise Glen
April 23, 2022, 7:44 am
Our Isles and Oceans on its first sailing event last year. Supplied by Our Isles and Oceans.
A sailing programme giving young people a week of funded training aboard a racing yacht is returning to Scotland’s west coast next week.

This Monday, Our Isles and Oceans is launching its second programme, welcoming 40 “ambassadors” onto its 68-foot racing yacht.

Our Isles and Oceans aims to provide young people who have experienced difficulties during the pandemic with the opportunity to learn to sail and take part in the 2023-24 Clipper Round the World Race.

A hand on the ladder of life

Our Isles and Oceans Ambassadors sailing the Clipper 68 along Scotland’s west coast in 2021. Picture by Our Isles and Oceans.

“After a successful launch in 2021, we are really excited to be heading into our second programme for those who need a hand getting the ladder of life re-erected after the last two years,” said Anthony Stodart, from Our Isles and Oceans.

The programme’s focus is to aid young people aged 18-35 to create sustainable livelihoods.

Ambassadors can go on to apply to be on board the Our Isles and Oceans 70-foot racing yacht benefitting from a fully funded crew member position in the 2023-24 Clipper Round the World Race.

Sophia Rosinski, 26, took part in the programme last year and has submitted her application to be in the crew for next year’s race.

A time to regain confidence

Tobermory, Mull.
The crew will call in at Tobermory, Mull.

“I had a great time learning to sail, making friends for life, and challenging myself to regain my confidence after a tough lockdown,” she said.

“The fact that, on top of that, I could be selected for the clipper race is unreal and such a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The five day spring programme will be based along Scotland’s west coast from Oban and  Tobermory, around the Isle of Mull, and onto Skye.

As well as learning to sail, the ambassadors will learn about the ecosystem around Oban and Mull from an educational component developed by the Scottish Association for Marine Science.

Applications open in summer 2022 for the next Our Isles and Oceans programme coming later this year.

