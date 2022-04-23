Programme giving young people the chance to take part in the Clipper Round the World Race returns to Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A sailing programme giving young people a week of funded training aboard a racing yacht is returning to Scotland’s west coast next week.

This Monday, Our Isles and Oceans is launching its second programme, welcoming 40 “ambassadors” onto its 68-foot racing yacht.

Our Isles and Oceans aims to provide young people who have experienced difficulties during the pandemic with the opportunity to learn to sail and take part in the 2023-24 Clipper Round the World Race.

A hand on the ladder of life

“After a successful launch in 2021, we are really excited to be heading into our second programme for those who need a hand getting the ladder of life re-erected after the last two years,” said Anthony Stodart, from Our Isles and Oceans.

The programme’s focus is to aid young people aged 18-35 to create sustainable livelihoods.

Ambassadors can go on to apply to be on board the Our Isles and Oceans 70-foot racing yacht benefitting from a fully funded crew member position in the 2023-24 Clipper Round the World Race.

Sophia Rosinski, 26, took part in the programme last year and has submitted her application to be in the crew for next year’s race.

A time to regain confidence

“I had a great time learning to sail, making friends for life, and challenging myself to regain my confidence after a tough lockdown,” she said.

“The fact that, on top of that, I could be selected for the clipper race is unreal and such a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The five day spring programme will be based along Scotland’s west coast from Oban and Tobermory, around the Isle of Mull, and onto Skye.

As well as learning to sail, the ambassadors will learn about the ecosystem around Oban and Mull from an educational component developed by the Scottish Association for Marine Science.

Applications open in summer 2022 for the next Our Isles and Oceans programme coming later this year.