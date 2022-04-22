Four drivers caught doing more than 100mph on Highland roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Highlands & Islands

Four drivers caught doing more than 100mph on Highland roads

By Lauren Robertson
April 22, 2022, 4:35 pm Updated: April 22, 2022, 4:54 pm
Police have been cracking down on dangerous driving in the Highlands.
Four drivers have been stopped on Highland roads in recent weeks for driving over 100mph.

Police have revealed they have stopped a “significant” number of drivers across the north for various driving offences as part of a crackdown.

A 24-year-old driving at 126mph near Maryburgh was one of the drivers caught as well as a 26-year-old motorcyclist doing 100mph in the same area.

Meanwhile, another 24-year-old man was caught going 120mph on the A9 at Arpafeelie and a 23-year-old was spotted doing 102mph on the A890 near Achnasheen.

A 47-year-old van driver was also caught doing 98mph on the A835 near Garve.

Extra patrols have been under way as part of Operation Cedar, which is based on the principle of challenge, educate, detect and reduce when it comes to dangerous driving.

Officers have stopped cars, motorcycles, vans and HGVs in an attempt to improve road safety, stopping people for offences including disqualified and drink driving as well as speeding.

All those stopped by police will be reported to the procurator fiscal for dangerous driving offences.

‘Extremely disappointing’

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit reassured Highland communities that the force was cracking down on dangerous driving.

He said: “It is extremely disappointing to see there are a number of drivers who continue to take risks and put themselves and others in danger.

“I would like to reassure our communities that we are committed to improving road safety and influencing driver behaviour in the Highlands and Islands. We continue to patrol the roads and will carry out robust enforcement where appropriate.

“Speeding and drink driving substantially increase the likelihood of being involved in a collision, the consequences of which can be catastrophic so please think carefully about your actions and don’t put yourself and others at risk.”

