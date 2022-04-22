Four drivers caught doing more than 100mph on Highland roads

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four drivers have been stopped on Highland roads in recent weeks for driving over 100mph.

Police have revealed they have stopped a “significant” number of drivers across the north for various driving offences as part of a crackdown.

A 24-year-old driving at 126mph near Maryburgh was one of the drivers caught as well as a 26-year-old motorcyclist doing 100mph in the same area.

Meanwhile, another 24-year-old man was caught going 120mph on the A9 at Arpafeelie and a 23-year-old was spotted doing 102mph on the A890 near Achnasheen.

A 47-year-old van driver was also caught doing 98mph on the A835 near Garve.

Extra patrols have been under way as part of Operation Cedar, which is based on the principle of challenge, educate, detect and reduce when it comes to dangerous driving.

Officers have stopped cars, motorcycles, vans and HGVs in an attempt to improve road safety, stopping people for offences including disqualified and drink driving as well as speeding.

All those stopped by police will be reported to the procurator fiscal for dangerous driving offences.

‘Extremely disappointing’

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit reassured Highland communities that the force was cracking down on dangerous driving.

He said: “It is extremely disappointing to see there are a number of drivers who continue to take risks and put themselves and others in danger.

“I would like to reassure our communities that we are committed to improving road safety and influencing driver behaviour in the Highlands and Islands. We continue to patrol the roads and will carry out robust enforcement where appropriate.

“Speeding and drink driving substantially increase the likelihood of being involved in a collision, the consequences of which can be catastrophic so please think carefully about your actions and don’t put yourself and others at risk.”