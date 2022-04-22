Stagecoach Highland latest to confirm bus fares increase from May due to rising fuel costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Stagecoach Highland latest to confirm bus fares increase from May due to rising fuel costs

By Ross Hempseed
April 22, 2022, 4:59 pm Updated: April 22, 2022, 5:06 pm
Stagecoach Highland
Stagecoach has announced an increase in fares across Highland services.

Stagecoach Highland has announced that starting May 8, bus fares across the region will increase, following on from similar plans in the Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The bus operator, which serves the majority of routes around rural Highland communities, is increasing fares by an average of 4.8%.

This comes after similar plans by Stagecoach Bluebird, which operates across the north-east, and First, which operates inner-city services across Aberdeen.

Bus travel is an important means of travel in the Highlands as it often is the only form of public transport to remote communities across the region.

However due to the rising costs of running services, fare prices have been had to be increased in line with operational costs.

Here are some of the most day tickets available and what you can expect to pay once fares increase from May 8.

  • Inverness Zone 1 (Inverness City): £3.90 to £4.10
  • Inverness Zone 1A (Inverness and Culloden): £4.50 to £4.80
  • Inverness Zone 2 (Inverness, Dingwall and Drumnodrochit): £7.30 to £7.70
  • Inverness Zone 3 (Inverness, Alness and Invergordon): £13 to £13.70
  • Inverness Zone 4 (Inverness, Tain and Dornoch): £14.50 to £15.30

Under 22s will benefit from being able to travel free as part of the Scottish Government scheme to encourage young people to use public transport.

Rising fuel costs affect bus services

David Beaton managing director for Stagecoach Highland explained why the increase in fares is necessary.

He said: “Like many sectors of the economy, bus operators are seeing significant cost inflation, primarily driven by increased fuel and staffing costs.

“At the same time, the money bus operators receive in fares to keep services running remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

“As well as paying for the day to day running of the country’s vital bus networks, ticket costs help us to continue investing in improvements for our passengers, and pay for bus workers who have worked hard to keep communities connected and services running during the pandemic.”

To find out more about the fare increases visit the Stagecoach website.

