SNP claim they have the ‘highest ambitions for the Highlands’ ahead of May 5 vote

The SNP has claimed it has the “highest ambitions for the Highlands” for the forthcoming local government elections.

The party, who launched their manifesto on Friday evening, are vying to take control of Highland Council after serving as the opposition during the last term.

Attending Friday’s briefing was First Minister Nicola Sturgeon alongside candidates and representatives from across the Highlands.

Ms Sturgeon made the claim whilst recognising the importance of a strong Highland to the nation.

‘The potential of the Highlands is enormous’

She said: “The Highlands of Scotland are vital and essential to the success of Scotland overall.

“From the scenery that drives the success of Scotland’s tourist industry to our world class food and drink and vast energy resources, the potential of the Highlands is enormous.”

She called on members of her party to work together at local and national level to harness and fulfil “the full potential of the Highlands”.

“If we do that, then we benefit people across the Highlands of Scotland, but we benefit all of Scotland”, she added.

Chance to send a message to Westminster

Ms Sturgeon says the SNP Highland group’s manifesto is “bold and ambitious” and one as leader of the SNP she says she is proud to endorse.

The SNP chief said the cost of living crisis will play a huge part in the forthcoming election and returning members of her party would be the electorate’s way of sending “the strongest possible message to an out of touch, corrupt Tory government at Westminster that they need to step up and do more”.

SNP seek top spot

The SNP group served as the official opposition during the past council term.

The independent run administration will again seek to take control of the council chamber, however, the SNP feel its collaborative working over the course of the pandemic stands the party in good stead with voters.

Often independent councillors and voters claim there is no place for party politics at local level. The SNP refute this categorically.

Leader believes track record speaks for itself

Leader Raymond Bremner said: “I think that anybody knows at Highland Council level, where we have a group of independent councillors and various other political parties, being in opposition you very rarely find that you win anything.

“In the Highlands, people expect us to work collaboratively.

“That is one of the reasons over the past few years we have won. We have worked collaboratively and it has benefitted our group and it has benefitted the people of the Highlands.

“In doing that, we have had the ability to encourage the administration to consider taking forward some of the points that we would like to see.

“That includes investment in energy; that includes rural transport.

“Rural transport is included in the budget this year because of our representation last year.”

He continued: “Communities in the Highlands are right in terms of their perspective is they expect councillors to work together to be able to benefit the people of the Highlands.

“I believe the SNP has shown that they have done that, certainly for the past two years and this term.”

142 candidates to battle it out

A total of 142 candidates have put their names forward for election on May 5.

Seventy-one seats are up for grabs across 20 multi-member wards.

One ward has already been determined as only three candidates came forward for the three-member ward of Caol and Mallaig.

The full breakdown of allegiances to parties is as follows:

Independent – 40

Other – 12

Scottish Conservative and Unionist – 21

Scottish Green Party – 11

Scottish Labour Party – 14

Scottish Liberal Democrats – 21

Scottish National Party (SNP) – 23