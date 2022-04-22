World’s largest construction vessel Pioneering Spirit arrives in Shetland for decommissioning project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

World’s largest construction vessel Pioneering Spirit arrives in Shetland for decommissioning project

By Ellie Milne
April 22, 2022, 8:29 pm Updated: April 22, 2022, 8:37 pm
Lerwick, Shetland: Pioneering Spirit, the world's largest construction vessel, arrives in Dales Voe with the 8,500 tonne Ninian Northern jacket for decommissioning. Photo: Rory Gillies/Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.
Lerwick, Shetland: Pioneering Spirit, the world's largest construction vessel, arrives in Dales Voe with the 8,500 tonne Ninian Northern jacket for decommissioning. Photo: Rory Gillies/Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.

The world’s largest construction vessel arrived at Shetland today, marking the first time Pioneering Spirit has operated at a quayside in a UK port.

At 382 metres in length, Pioneering Spirit would tower a metre above the Empire State Building if stood upright, with a a deck large enough to fit three football pitches.

Today, the Allseas’ vessel delivered the 8,500 tonnes Ninian Northern production platform jacket to the deep-water port in Lerwick for decommissioning.

The jacket was previously lifted from the field around 100 miles north-east of the island.

Pioneering Spirit in the Firth of Forth.

While in Shetland, Pioneering Spirit will lift steel support structures onto a barge for removal and re-use so space can be made for the jacket.

It will then transfer it from Allseas’ Iron Lady barge to the quayside at Lerwick Port Authority’s Dales Voe base.

Captain Calum Grains, port authority chief executive, said: “The size of the jacket and the scale of the support fleet is another demonstration of the harbour’s established capacity to handle large – and even bigger – decommissioning projects.

“So, too, is the scope to accommodate the 382-metres long and 124-metres wide Pioneering Spirit in maneuvering in the voe and operating directly at the base, a significant milestone for Lerwick and the UK industry.

“That ability, and the competitiveness of the UK decommissioning and renewables industries, will be further enhanced by our project for an Ultra-Deep-Water Quay at Dales Voe, which we are continuing to progress.”

After being loaded-in to a heavy-duty pad at the base, the jacket will be dismantled and recycled by Veolia/Peterson over eight months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal