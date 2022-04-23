Concerns grow for missing man Shaun Banner who was last seen at Highland railway station

April 23, 2022, 7:18 pmUpdated: April 23, 2022, 7:39 pm
Concerns for Shaun Banner have grown since he was last seen at Invergordon train station in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The 34-year-old from Invergordon has been missing since the early hours on Saturday, April 23.
He is described as 5ft 7in, has blue eyes and is of slim build. He was last seen around midnight wearing wearing green and brown “Crofter” work trousers and a grey “Rogue Attitude” puffer style jacket.
Mr Banner also had on a blue “RSE” work top and grey, purple and blue Nike Air max trainers.