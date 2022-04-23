Concerns grow for missing man Shaun Banner who was last seen at Highland railway station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns for Shaun Banner have grown since he was last seen at Invergordon train station in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 34-year-old from Invergordon has been missing since the early hours on Saturday, April 23.

He is described as 5ft 7in, has blue eyes and is of slim build. He was last seen around midnight wearing wearing green and brown “Crofter” work trousers and a grey “Rogue Attitude” puffer style jacket.

Mr Banner also had on a blue “RSE” work top and grey, purple and blue Nike Air max trainers.

Officers in Alness are asking for the public’s help in tracing Mr Banner.

Sergeant Claire Mackenzie from Alness Police Station said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Shaun’s welfare as he has not been in touch with friends and family.

“Anyone with information regarding Shaun’s whereabouts or welfare is asked to contact police via on 101 quoting incident 2300 of April 23 2022 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.”