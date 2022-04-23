Concerns grow for missing man Shaun Banner who was last seen at Highland railway station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Concerns grow for missing man Shaun Banner who was last seen at Highland railway station

By Lottie Hood
April 23, 2022, 7:18 pm Updated: April 23, 2022, 7:39 pm
Officers in Alness are appealing for any information to help trace missing person Shaun Banner.
Concerns for Shaun Banner have grown since he was last seen at Invergordon train station in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 34-year-old from Invergordon has been missing since the early hours on Saturday, April 23.

He is described as 5ft 7in, has blue eyes and is of slim build. He was last seen around midnight wearing wearing green and brown “Crofter” work trousers and a grey “Rogue Attitude” puffer style jacket.

Mr Banner also had on a blue “RSE” work top and grey, purple and blue Nike Air max trainers.

Officers in Alness are asking for the public’s help in tracing Mr Banner.

Sergeant Claire Mackenzie from Alness Police Station said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Shaun’s welfare as he has not been in touch with friends and family.

“Anyone with information regarding Shaun’s whereabouts or welfare is asked to contact police via on 101 quoting incident 2300 of April 23 2022 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.”

