Kyle RNLI called to a catamaran aground on rocks near Plockton Lighthouse

By Louise Glen
April 24, 2022, 8:39 am Updated: April 24, 2022, 11:18 am
Kyle RNLI were called to aid a catamaran aground on rocks near Plockton. Picture by Kyle RNLI.
Lifeboat crews were called out after a catamaran suffered engine failure and ran aground on rocks near Plockton.

The Kyle RNLI crew were sent out at about 8.45am on Saturday to assist the one sailor onboard the stricken 36ft catamaran near Plockton Lighthouse.

Within 10 minutes the crew was at the scene by which time there was a local small craft standing by to try and assist.

The lifeboat put a crew member on board the catamaran, just as it began to drift free from the rocks on the rising tide.

With the wind pushing the yacht towards the shoreline, the lifeboat crew quickly established a tow to take the catamaran back into Plockton harbour.

By 9.40am the catamaran was safely tied up to a mooring.

A Kyle RNLI spokesman said: “The catamaran was travelling using its motor due to the strength of the wind, however unfortunately it suffered a mechanical failure and the engine cut out.

“With the onshore wind, it didn’t take long for the yacht to get blown onto the rocks.

“The sailor was well equipped and did the right thing in calling for assistance.”

