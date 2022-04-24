Human Swan to follow Flight of the Osprey just months after tragic Sutherland crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Human Swan to follow Flight of the Osprey just months after tragic Sutherland crash

By Louise Glen
April 24, 2022, 1:59 pm
Sasha Dench is returning to the skies on her Flight of the Osprey project. Picture by Conservation without Borders.
Sasha Dench is returning to the skies on her Flight of the Osprey project. Picture by Conservation without Borders.

A conservationist seriously hurt in a mid-air collision that killed her colleague is taking to the skies once more to track an endangered species.

Sasha Dench, dubbed the Human Swan, is planning for the Flight of the Osprey expedition, setting off form Scotland in August.

The project will be undertaken as a film, narrated by Joanna Lumley, and dedicated to the memory of Dan Burton, who was killed during the Round Britain Climate Challenge expedition in 2021.

Drones and local projects will tell the story of the osprey

Baby Ospreys at Loch Arkaig Picture sby Lewis Pate.

Ms Dench and colleague Mr Burton, 54, fell to the ground after a mid-air collision.

The crash killed Mr Burton and left Ms Dench with life changing leg injuries. Both were experienced fliers.

In her new expedition Ms Dench aims to bring attention to the osprey one of the country’s most magnificent birds.

The 43-year-old will make the 5,000-mile trip aboard a paramotor – a paraglider with a small propeller engine.

The expedition this year will see her cross vast expanses of ocean as she tracks migrating ospreys. She hopes to cruise on air currents 3,000 feet above the waves.

Human Swan first tracked Bewick’s swans

Scottish Osprey in Aviemore.

She told the Mail on Sunday: “I need to concentrate really hard to read the topography and calculate where the thermal is, then to trim the wing to ensure I stay in it. Otherwise you can just drop.”

A distant relative of actress Dame Judi Dench, she earned the nickname the Human Swan during a 4,000-mile paramotor flight in 2016.

At the time she was tracking the migration of Bewick’s swans across the Arctic tundra to the UK.

During the Flight of the Osprey, expected to last four months, Ms Dench, a UN ambassador for migratory species, plans to fly at least part of the way with the motor switched off, relying on the same thermals as the birds she’ll track.

Dame Judi said of the venture: “I think it is admirable and what a fantastic example at this time, when we are all so concerned about climate change, that Sacha is yet again drawing attention to its consequence.”

 

