Kyle lifeboat launched to assist with a medical evacuation from yacht

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north lifeboat crew went to the aid of an ill sailor today.

Coastguards scrambled RNLI Kyle after the crew on a private yacht raised the alarm at about 9.50am today.

The crew brought the ill crew member ashore where an ambulance was waiting.

A coastguard spokeswoman for RNLI Kyle lifeboat said: “We were called at 9.50am to assist with the medical evacuation of a person from a private yacht.

“The crew completed the task by 10.50am.”

A lifeboat spokesman added: “Kyle lifeboat launched at 10.05am after the UK Coastguard requested the lifeboat assist an unwell sailor in the Isleornsay area.

“The lifeboat made best speed towards the scene and arrived at 10.20am. Two crew members were put on board the yacht to assess the casualty, before transferring them from the yacht to a waiting ambulance on shore.

“Once the casualty was safely handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service the lifeboat departed the scene, and returned to Kyle at 11.10am.”

It is the second call in a matter of days for the crew, who were called to a catamaran that had run aground near Plockton Lighthouse.