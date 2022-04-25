‘Sick with worry doesn’t even come close:’ Family of missing Shaun Banner plead for information

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
‘Sick with worry doesn’t even come close:’ Family of missing Shaun Banner plead for information

By Louise Glen
April 25, 2022, 2:26 pm Updated: April 25, 2022, 2:59 pm
Shaun Banner, pictured with Bexy Ross, with was last seen on April 23. Supplied by Bexy Ross/ Alan Banner.
Shaun Banner, pictured with Bexy Ross, with was last seen on April 23. Supplied by Bexy Ross/ Alan Banner.

The family of a missing Invergordon man has made a heartfelt plea for him to let them know he is “OK”.

Shaun Banner was last seen near to Invergordon railway station around midnight, on Saturday April 23.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the 34-year-old’s welfare.

Air and land searches are continuing, with his loved ones also organising their own search from The Place in Alness.

Mr Banner’s partner Bexy Ross made a heartfelt plea asking for anyone who has seen him to come forward, even just to let the family know he is OK.

Shaun Banner was last seen on April 23. Picture supplied by Bexy Ross/ Alan Banner.

‘Just let someone know you are OK’

She wrote online: “Sick with worry doesn’t even come close.

Speaking directly to her partner she said: “Please Shaun, just let someone know you are OK.

“If anyone knows where he is even if he’s just hiding please even make an anonymous phone call to let us know he’s safe.

“I honestly feel lost as to where to even look as all the obvious places have been checked. If anyone has any ideas please let me know.”

The coastguard helicopter conducted a search over the Cromarty Firth and Invergordon this morning. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Coastguard helicopter continues search

The coastguard helicopter appeared to be out searching for him earlier today, in and around the Cromarty Firth.

Shaun’s brother Alan Banner also made an online plea for information and said said: “If you have any information at all please, we are desperate at this point.

“Can everyone please spread the word to anyone in the Ross-shire area who owns a farm or runs has a yard, allotment, lockups, sheds, anything – to please be checking.

“Anyone in Invergordon who has a CCTV camera can you please check you footage from the weekend to see if there is any sign of Shaun.”

A search is being organised from The Place in Alness, and Mr Banner asked anyone with a spare hour to “pop in” to be given an area to help search.

He added: “It’s so important we keep Shaun’s face out there, so every share means the world.

Shaun Banner was last seen on April 23. Picture supplied by Bexy Ross/ Alan Banner.

“My family could never put into words how much we appreciate each person who has come out to help us look and every message of support. Thank you so much.

“Please come home Shaun.”

Sergeant Claire Mackenzie from Alness Police Station said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Shaun’s welfare as he has not been in touch with friends and family.”

Anyone with information regarding Mr Banner’s whereabouts or welfare is asked to contact police via on 101 quoting incident 2300 of April 23, or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

