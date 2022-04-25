‘Sick with worry doesn’t even come close:’ Family of missing Shaun Banner plead for information

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a missing Invergordon man has made a heartfelt plea for him to let them know he is “OK”.

Shaun Banner was last seen near to Invergordon railway station around midnight, on Saturday April 23.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the 34-year-old’s welfare.

Air and land searches are continuing, with his loved ones also organising their own search from The Place in Alness.

Mr Banner’s partner Bexy Ross made a heartfelt plea asking for anyone who has seen him to come forward, even just to let the family know he is OK.

‘Just let someone know you are OK’

She wrote online: “Sick with worry doesn’t even come close.

Speaking directly to her partner she said: “Please Shaun, just let someone know you are OK.

“If anyone knows where he is even if he’s just hiding please even make an anonymous phone call to let us know he’s safe.

“I honestly feel lost as to where to even look as all the obvious places have been checked. If anyone has any ideas please let me know.”

Coastguard helicopter continues search

The coastguard helicopter appeared to be out searching for him earlier today, in and around the Cromarty Firth.

Shaun’s brother Alan Banner also made an online plea for information and said said: “If you have any information at all please, we are desperate at this point.

“Can everyone please spread the word to anyone in the Ross-shire area who owns a farm or runs has a yard, allotment, lockups, sheds, anything – to please be checking.

“Anyone in Invergordon who has a CCTV camera can you please check you footage from the weekend to see if there is any sign of Shaun.”

A search is being organised from The Place in Alness, and Mr Banner asked anyone with a spare hour to “pop in” to be given an area to help search.

He added: “It’s so important we keep Shaun’s face out there, so every share means the world.

“My family could never put into words how much we appreciate each person who has come out to help us look and every message of support. Thank you so much.

“Please come home Shaun.”

Sergeant Claire Mackenzie from Alness Police Station said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Shaun’s welfare as he has not been in touch with friends and family.”

Anyone with information regarding Mr Banner’s whereabouts or welfare is asked to contact police via on 101 quoting incident 2300 of April 23, or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.