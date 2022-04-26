Transport is ‘essential’ to bolster night time economy in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s night time economy manager has called for transport links to be improved to aid recruitment problems.

Ewan Mclean, Scotland’s only night time economy manager, said today that getting people home after a night out, or working at night was essential to help keep the city moving.

The city’s night time bus service has not returned since the pandemic.

Mr Mclean, whose post is jointly funded by Aberdeen City Council and the city’s business improvement district, Aberdeen Inspired – wants that to change.

Recruitment crisis

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, he said: “There is a recruitment crisis and one of the things that would help would being able to access good quality transport.”

Describing his job as a listening role, he said Mr Mclean said he worked between the council and the businesses, making sure voices were heard.

He said: “We really are missing the night buses, they have not returned since the pandemic, and they are missed.

“Having the bus can help in lots of ways, not only getting those people who have been out on a night out home, but for staff. It really can make all the difference.”

He encouraged other local authority areas in Scotland to consider having a night time manager.

Safe and welcoming

He said: “My job is to work with everyone involved in the night time economy to ensure someone is there to look at all the things the night time economy brings.”

Explaining this meant that someone was there to support all the services including the NHS and the police, to look at the night time economy positively.

His job, he said was “about finding solutions” to make sure the city was safe and welcoming after dark.