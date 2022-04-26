Transport is ‘essential’ to bolster night time economy in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Transport is ‘essential’ to bolster night time economy in Aberdeen

By Louise Glen
April 26, 2022, 9:03 am Updated: April 26, 2022, 11:06 am
Aberdeen Inspired have unveiled their new night-time economy manager Ewan McLean. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen Inspired have unveiled their new night-time economy manager Ewan McLean. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Aberdeen’s night time economy manager has called for transport links to be improved to aid recruitment problems.

Ewan Mclean, Scotland’s only night time economy manager, said today that getting people home after a night out, or working at night was essential to help keep the city moving.

The city’s night time bus service has not returned since the pandemic.

Mr Mclean, whose post is jointly funded by Aberdeen City Council and the city’s business improvement district, Aberdeen Inspired – wants that to change.

Aberdeen Inspired have unveiled their new night-time economy manager Ewan McLean. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Recruitment crisis

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, he said: “There is a recruitment crisis and one of the things that would help would being able to access good quality transport.”

Describing his job as a listening role, he said Mr Mclean said he worked between the council and the businesses, making sure voices were heard.

He said: “We really are missing the night buses, they have not returned since the pandemic, and they are missed.

“Having the bus can help in lots of ways, not only getting those people who have been out on a night out home, but for staff. It really can make all the difference.”

He encouraged other local authority areas in Scotland to consider having a night time manager.

Safe and welcoming

He said: “My job is to work with everyone involved in the night time economy to ensure someone is there to look at all the things the night time economy brings.”

Explaining this meant that someone was there to support all the services including the NHS and the police, to look at the night time economy positively.

His job, he said was “about finding solutions” to make sure the city was safe and welcoming after dark.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]