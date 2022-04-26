Bird lovers around the country enjoy ‘fascinating’ livestream of goshawk nest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Bird lovers around the country enjoy ‘fascinating’ livestream of goshawk nest

By Joanna Bremner
April 26, 2022, 12:07 pm Updated: April 26, 2022, 2:15 pm
Female goshawk in nest at Loch Garten Nature Centre.
RSPB Scotland has set up the livestream at its Loch Garten Nature Centre, and it's proving popular. Pic: RSPB Scotland

Visitors to a north nature centre have been enjoying live footage  of a active goshawk nest.

RSPB Scotland’s Loch Garten Nature Centre in Abernethy has set up the camera to capture the coming and goings of the male and female birds.

And the stream, which is also available on the RSBP’s YouTube channel, is proving popular with visitors around the world.

Site manager Jess Tomes said the footage is “fascinating” for all.

“Visitors to the Nature Centre are thoroughly enjoying such an intimate look at the goshawks,” she said.

“We’re also thrilled that we can share this amazing footage with people from all over the world through our YouTube channel.

“It’s been fascinating watching the pair setting up their rather bulky nest and noting the differences between them – while we’ve yet to see both birds together we’ve been telling them apart by their different coloured eyes.”

Often referred to as “the phantoms of the forest”, the birds are known for being graceful fliers. But don’t be fooled by their elegance as they are also particularly feisty and can weave between trees at high speeds to capture prey in flight.

The birds’ scientific name, ‘Accipiter gentilis’, translates as gentle hawk. They have a “fierce expression with bright red eyes and a distinctive white eyebrow.” RSPB Scotland.

Three Scottish birds of prey on film

This is the third of Loch Garten’s bird livestreams, in addition to their long-established osprey camera and one recently installed to capture a white-tailed eagle nest.

Reserve warden Fraser Cormack said: “Goshawks are exactly the type of bird we’d expect to see in a healthy pine forest, so we’re delighted to have them at Abernethy.

“While the camera doesn’t allow us to see the nest cup, the behaviour of the female indicates that she may indeed be on eggs, so it would be wonderful if we could welcome some chicks in the coming weeks.

We’ve a longstanding tradition of being a home for ospreys at Loch Garten, so hopefully the goshawks will see the same level of success.”

While watching the footage, you may have a chance to spot the goshawks eggs which take around five to six weeks to hatch.

Their nestlings rely on their parents for food for a further six to seven weeks beyond this point – so there’s plenty of time to watch the little ones before they fly the coop.

Watch the livestream below:

