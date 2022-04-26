‘This is a first for the Highland, a first for Scotland’ – Tain 3-18 campus approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
‘This is a first for the Highland, a first for Scotland’ – Tain 3-18 campus approved

By Nicola Sinclair
April 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
The new campus will be surrounded by green space.
Highland councillors have spoken of their delight after granting planning permission for the long-awaited Tain community campus.

The 3-18 campus is expected to be the greenest in Highland, with high energy efficiency and extensive landscaped grounds.

The council’s north planning committee approved the development unanimously this afternoon.

Local members said it was a “long and arduous task” to get the school to this point.

They thanked the planners and architects for working with the community to develop a “cutting edge design.”

Cutting edge design

The Tain 3-18 campus will include a nursery, primary school, high school, playgrounds and sports facilities. It will sit on a sloping site on Craighill Terrace next to the existing health centre and care home, with views across the Dornoch Firth.

The two-storey building will be the first Highland Council build to meet passivhaus standards – a building so energy-efficient it uses barely any heating.

The stand-out feature of the campus is the landscape gardens and outdoor play space. Plans for the grounds include orchards, willow dens, growing gardens, timber trails and outdoor theatres.

Tain 3-18 campus
An artist’s impression shows extensive green space around the planned new Tain campus. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects

Where’s the pool?

It will not be without its challenges. Tain councillors Alasdair Rhind and Derek Louden both warned that traffic management will be an issue in the narrow streets surrounding the campus.

However, they pledged to work with developers to minimise the impact on local residents.

Mr Rhind also said the landscaped gardens would require ongoing maintenance, and urged the council not to let that become an unmanageable burden.

For the Tain community, the elephant in the room is the lack of a swimming pool.

Members of the public this week took to Facebook to express their disappointment that a new pool is not included in the design.

‘A better environment to study and learn’

Mr Louden alluded to this, but sought to focus on what’s been achieved.

“The thing that everybody will take from today is the positives,” he said.

“There are still issues in regard to what isn’t there, but that’s not for today.

“Today, my thoughts are with the teachers and the pupils, who are going to have a much better environment to study and learn.

“All of us are looking forward to the next two years,” he added.

“Hopefully we will be in as planned in August 2024.”

