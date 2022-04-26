Tobermory lifeboat launched to assist fishing vessel in distress

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fishing vessel that ran aground on rocks in the Sound of Mull was rescued by Tobermory lifeboat earlier today.

The coastguard called on the lifeboat crew to assist in taking the fishing boat after it sent out a mayday message at 8.44am this morning.

When the crew arrived on the scene, another vessel had already started to assist the fishing boat.

A coastguard spokesman said: “At 8.44am we were called to assist with a fishing vessel in the Sound of Mull.

“We tasked the Tobermory Lifeboat crew to attend.

“As they reached the fishing vessel another vessel that was in the area had helped to bring the fishing boat off the rocks.

“The crew were back in Tobermory by 11.01am.”