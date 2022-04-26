Tobermory lifeboat launched to assist fishing vessel in distress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tobermory lifeboat launched to assist fishing vessel in distress

By Louise Glen
April 26, 2022, 2:22 pm Updated: April 26, 2022, 3:12 pm
Tobermory lifeboat in the Sound of Mull.
A fishing vessel that ran aground on rocks in the Sound of Mull was rescued by Tobermory lifeboat earlier today.

The coastguard called on the lifeboat crew to assist in taking the fishing boat after it sent out a mayday message at 8.44am this morning.

When the crew arrived on the scene, another vessel had already started to assist the fishing boat.

Tobermory, Mull.
The lifeboat from Tobermory was called to assist.

A coastguard spokesman said: “At 8.44am we were called to assist with a fishing vessel in the Sound of Mull.

“We tasked the Tobermory Lifeboat crew to attend.

“As they reached the fishing vessel another vessel that was in the area had helped to bring the fishing boat off the rocks.

“The crew were back in Tobermory by 11.01am.”

 

 

