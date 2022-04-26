Tobermory lifeboat launched to assist fishing vessel in distress By Louise Glen April 26, 2022, 2:22 pm Updated: April 26, 2022, 3:12 pm Tobermory lifeboat in the Sound of Mull. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A fishing vessel that ran aground on rocks in the Sound of Mull was rescued by Tobermory lifeboat earlier today. The coastguard called on the lifeboat crew to assist in taking the fishing boat after it sent out a mayday message at 8.44am this morning. When the crew arrived on the scene, another vessel had already started to assist the fishing boat. The lifeboat from Tobermory was called to assist. A coastguard spokesman said: “At 8.44am we were called to assist with a fishing vessel in the Sound of Mull. “We tasked the Tobermory Lifeboat crew to attend. “As they reached the fishing vessel another vessel that was in the area had helped to bring the fishing boat off the rocks. “The crew were back in Tobermory by 11.01am.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal P&O pledges full investigation after ferry loses power in Irish Sea Kyle lifeboat launched to assist with a medical evacuation from yacht Lifeboat crews rescue 16 people and three animals after boats run aground Teenager, father and dog rescued by Coastguard in double mission off Ardnamurchan