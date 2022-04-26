Family of missing Shaun Banner ask people to share news of search as someone could hold ‘important part of the puzzle’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Family of missing Shaun Banner ask people to share news of search as someone could hold ‘important part of the puzzle’

By Lottie Hood
April 26, 2022, 3:43 pm Updated: April 26, 2022, 4:21 pm
Shaun Banner was last seen on April 23. Supplied by Bexy Ross/ Alan Banner.
Shaun Banner was last seen on April 23. Supplied by Bexy Ross/ Alan Banner.

The family of a missing Invergordon man have urged anyone who has seen him to come forward – saying they may hold an “important piece of the puzzle”.

Shaun Banner was last seen near the town’s railways station at about midnight on Saturday, April 23.

As the days go by, concern is growing for the 34-year-old’s welfare.

Police have today renewed their appeal, while his distraught family have released another image of him in the hope of jogging the memory of anyone who may have seen him.

In a new online post, his brother Alan said Mr Banner had “not been himself” recently.

He wrote: “We are at a stage of desperation in the search for Shaun.

“Our family is incredibly worried, Shaun has not been himself lately and we are worried about his state of mind and just want to know he is safe.”

‘Speak about Shaun – we are relying on people knowing he is missing’

Mr Banner is described as being 5ft 7ins, of slim build with blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing green and brown “Crofter” work trousers and a grey “Rogue Attitude” puffer style jacket.

His brother urged people to speak about the search, adding: “Let people know he is missing; your elderly relatives, your neighbour without social media – anyone who could potentially not even know Shaun’s missing but could be holding an important piece of the puzzle if they have seen him.

“We are relying on people knowing Shaun is missing to get any information of his whereabouts.”

Shaun Banner was last seen on April 23. Picture supplied by Bexy Ross/ Alan Banner.

Police ‘very concerned’ about Shaun’s welfare

Police and coastguard teams have been carrying out air and land searches for Mr Banner, and renewed their appeal for information today.

Inspector Chris Murray from Alness police station, said: “We remain very concerned for Shaun’s welfare and this only increases as time passes and he remains out of contact with family and friends

“Extensive police inquiries and searches are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have any information which could help to get in touch.

“I would also ask the local community to remain vigilant and to check any sheds or outbuildings where someone may seek shelter regularly and share anything of note with us.”

Shaun Banner, pictured with Bexy Ross, with was last seen on April 23. Supplied by Bexy Ross/ Alan Banner.

Earlier this week, Mr Banner’s partner Bexy Ross made a heartfelt plea asking for someone just to reach out and let them know he is OK.

She wrote online: “Sick with worry doesn’t even come close.

“Please Shaun, just let someone know you are OK.

“If anyone knows where he is even if he’s just hiding please even make an anonymous phone call to let us know he’s safe.”

Anyone with information about Mr Banner’s whereabouts should call 101, quoting incident 2300 of April 23, or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

