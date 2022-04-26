Family of missing Shaun Banner ask people to share news of search as someone could hold ‘important part of the puzzle’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a missing Invergordon man have urged anyone who has seen him to come forward – saying they may hold an “important piece of the puzzle”.

Shaun Banner was last seen near the town’s railways station at about midnight on Saturday, April 23.

As the days go by, concern is growing for the 34-year-old’s welfare.

Police have today renewed their appeal, while his distraught family have released another image of him in the hope of jogging the memory of anyone who may have seen him.

In a new online post, his brother Alan said Mr Banner had “not been himself” recently.

He wrote: “We are at a stage of desperation in the search for Shaun.

“Our family is incredibly worried, Shaun has not been himself lately and we are worried about his state of mind and just want to know he is safe.”

‘Speak about Shaun – we are relying on people knowing he is missing’

Mr Banner is described as being 5ft 7ins, of slim build with blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing green and brown “Crofter” work trousers and a grey “Rogue Attitude” puffer style jacket.

His brother urged people to speak about the search, adding: “Let people know he is missing; your elderly relatives, your neighbour without social media – anyone who could potentially not even know Shaun’s missing but could be holding an important piece of the puzzle if they have seen him.

“We are relying on people knowing Shaun is missing to get any information of his whereabouts.”

Police ‘very concerned’ about Shaun’s welfare

Police and coastguard teams have been carrying out air and land searches for Mr Banner, and renewed their appeal for information today.

Inspector Chris Murray from Alness police station, said: “We remain very concerned for Shaun’s welfare and this only increases as time passes and he remains out of contact with family and friends

“Extensive police inquiries and searches are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have any information which could help to get in touch.

“I would also ask the local community to remain vigilant and to check any sheds or outbuildings where someone may seek shelter regularly and share anything of note with us.”

Earlier this week, Mr Banner’s partner Bexy Ross made a heartfelt plea asking for someone just to reach out and let them know he is OK.

She wrote online: “Sick with worry doesn’t even come close.

“Please Shaun, just let someone know you are OK.

“If anyone knows where he is even if he’s just hiding please even make an anonymous phone call to let us know he’s safe.”

Anyone with information about Mr Banner’s whereabouts should call 101, quoting incident 2300 of April 23, or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.