Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Dunvegan waited a long time for this’ – New school and housing approved for Skye village

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
April 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Dunvegan, Isle of Skye. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Dunvegan is to benefit from a new school, sports facilities and 16 affordable homes as part of a masterplan by Highland Council.

Members of the north planning committee granted planning permission today, hailing it “a step further” for the Skye village.

Highland Council will demolish the existing Dunvegan Primary School and provide a new school together with a multi-use games area (MUGA) and outdoor sports pitch.

On the same site, Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association will provide 16 affordable homes.

The development will include two one-bed semi-detached houses, nine two-bed bungalows and five three-bed 1.5 storey terraced homes.

The council will improve the shared access road with the new primary school, and also provide new routes within the site.

The development will include a community garden, with pond and swales for drainage, and active travel links with Kilmuir Road.

‘A real boost for the area’

Highland councillors said it was great to see investment in the small village.

“Dunvegan is a beautiful part of Skye,” said local member Calum Munro. “I very much welcome a new school and affordable housing. It will be a real boost for the area.”

Former budget leader Alister Mackinnon said he had visited the Dunvegan nursery a few years ago and was struck by how damp it was. He said the new school was “long awaited.”

Councillor John Gordon welcomed the plans for Dunvegan school and homes.

Skye councillor John Gordon called the condition of the old school “scandalous” but praised his colleagues for their joint efforts.

“This is a masterplan – it’s not only a school but there’s housing and the all-important sporting facilities,” he said.

“It’s great to see the council working with organisations like Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association.

“It’s important to see strength and sustainability in these small villages,” he added. “Quite often we just see it in the bigger developments. I’m really encouraged by this.”

