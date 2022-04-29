Will million pound pothole machines make a difference to Highland roads?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Will million pound pothole machines make a difference to Highland roads?

By Donna MacAllister
April 29, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 29, 2022, 10:14 pm
Highland potholes are being repaird with the Pothole pro
Pothole repair specialist Matthew White with the all-new Pothole Pro.

The bubble wrap is now off them and they’re loose on our streets – hopefully heading to a road near you.

Caithness, Skye, Lochaber, Ross & Cromarty and Inverness are each now home to one of Highland Council’s new fleet of pothole repair machines.

The JCB Pothole Pro is advertised as being capable of mending your average-sized pothole at half the cost and in under eight minutes.

That’s about six times faster than traditional pothole repairs.

The total cost for the five machines is £1 million.

With so much hype around these Highland pothole machines, P&J reporter Donna MacAllister joined the road crew for a repair job near Inverness to see one in action.

Get ready, get set, go!

Highland pothole machine repairs a road
BEFORE: This is what the road looked like when things got underway, all cracked and split, ripe for deeper potholes.

As soon as I arrive on Culloden Road the all-new pothole machine gets to work on a sorry-looking 6m² section of tarmac.

It’s noisy but not ear-splitting and seems quite nimble.

Matthew White, a council roadworker who has been newly trained to use the machines, is getting ready to cut up the road.

And this can now be done from the comfort of its cab, the days of standing out on the road with earmuffs and shaky body pneumatic drill over.

It may seem counterproductive to dig down into the road even more to repair it, but that is how the Pothole Pro works.

Matthew programs the machine to gouge out a few inches down and a few inches across to make the problem patch a uniform size and its edges straighter.

Highland pothole machine repairs a road
The machine is using its blades to tear down into the road to make the hole uniform for its tar fill.

This gives the new tar a much better chance of sticking and, crucially, staying stuck.

The stopwatch begins and the machine begins chewing up the road with neat little munches.

It only takes a couple of minutes for the road to get chewed up – and all the old tar that it brings up can be used again for other jobs.

Gravel from the repaired road
No use to Culloden Road but this material will now be put to other uses.

Pneumatic drilling but not as you know it

Now it’s time for the hydraulic cropping tool drill to move in and start straightening all the edges.

Amazingly, the machine even clears up its own mess.

After the straight edges have been cut, a big brush head moves in to vacuum up all the mess.

I want to take it home to pick up all the cats’ hairs on my living room carpet.

JCB pothole repair machine in action
The big brush hoover head has the chewed up road for breakfast.

In one quick movement, the big brush head swoops into the air and tips the old bits of road into its big back-end bucket.

Highland pothole machine repairs a road

Stop the clock – proper job

We stop the clock and see from start to finish the process has taken just over eight minutes.

What the Pothole Pro doesn’t do, however, is actually fill the pothole itself.

So next come the hot-box tarring crew who are following close behind to fill the hole with that precious back tar liquid.

New tar being laid on the road
The Pothole Pro needs to be paired with a machine that shoots out tar which the road crew carefully spreads around.

With such a neat, uniform gap to fill, it takes just minutes for the skilled crew to have it filled and smoothed over.

Steamroller flattens the road
The speed of this little roller is impressive.

Machine is a ‘gamechanger’ for Highland potholes problem

Surveying the speedy Balloch job alongside me is senior council roads engineer Andrew Hunter.

With his arms folded he says matter-of-factly that cutting, cropping, and cleaning a pothole to get it ready for tarring is by far the longest and most difficult part of the job.

He explains that when using typical pothole repair methods, that part would typically take up to an hour even on a good day.

“So you could say this machine is a gamechanger,” he said.

“Using the Pothole Pro machine is far more efficient.

Andrew Hunter with the Pothole machine
The machine will be great – especially for main roads – says Andrew Hunter.

“The aspiration is that it will allow us to do more permanent pothole repairs. At the moment, we go and pour some cold tar.

“With the best will in the world, and with all the bad weather we get, it will just pop back out.

“With this machine, we can now do permanent fixes, and really we want to be doing permanent where we can.”

Repairing hundreds of square meters of Highland potholes each week

Highland Council has done the maths and reckon that they can repair around 400m² of road in a week with this machine.

The £1m price tag also included driver training, three digging buckets and a flail that can be used for scrub cutting in the hope that it will make the machines extra versatile.

Pothole Pro operator Matthew and his Inverness crew are already setting targets after reading that Stoke-on-Trent council managed to complete four years worth of permanent pothole repairs within three months using the machine.

They say if Stoke-on-Trent can do it, why can’t they?

It’s only been out on the roads repairing Highland potholes for a couple of weeks, and  Matthew says he is still “finding his feet” with the controls.

But the team is excited by progress so far and by reports of its prowess elsewhere.

Peace to all potholes – I’m taking the Pro home

Donna MacAllister in the Pothole Pro. The hardest part was getting in, she says. It’s a total cinch from here.

