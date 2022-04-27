Locals believe much-loved deer Stanley was not shot after all amid calls for Argyll Estates to share management plan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A stag much loved by the Argyll community he frequented has been found dead – but was not decapitated as first feared.

Stanley was often spotted in Bonawe, and when the body of a deer was first found outside a family home earlier this month, members of the community assumed it was him.

A fundraiser was even launched to create a memorial statue for the red deer.

Meanwhile, police launched an investigation into the death of the deer which had been shot and decapitated.

But now, locals believe that stag is not Stanley at all.

Sadly however, this was discovered when another stag’s body was found under a bush elsewhere in the town. It appears this stag – which is believed to be Stanley – has died from natural causes, such as emaciation or daffodil bulb poisoning.

A putrid smell in a private garden

Local resident Sian Griffiths made the grim discovery while checking on a neighbour’s unoccupied second home, after noticing a “putrid smell”.

She said: “We look after some second homes around Bonawe. My husband went to make some checks and thought ‘what’s that smell?’.

“He went into the garden and there in a bush was a dead deer. We then checked with a local man who knew Stanley and had photographs of him.

“We matched the antler shape of the dead deer with the photographs and we can confirm it was the same deer.

“We have informed the police of our discovery.”

Asked what she thought had killed the deer, Mrs Griffiths said: “It is very likely that he died of natural causes, or lack of food as he was thin and emaciated.”

Meeting to discuss deer management plan

Oban, North and Lorn councillor Julie McKenzie, whose home the previous deer thought to be Stanley was placed behind, is now calling for a public meeting with the nearby estate to hear about their deer management plan.

She said: “Police Scotland have advised me that so far it cannot be evidenced whether Stanley is alive or dead.

“What is certain is that the killing of allegedly malnourished deer in such close proximity to a residential area remains a very live concern for the people who live here.

“The responsibility for the ground surrounding the village lies with The Argyll Estates Office and I have been advised by their office that a deer management plan is in place.

“At present, residents have no information on this plan.”

She added she has asked for the matter to be raised at next month’s Ardchattan Community Council meeting.

“This would allow concerned local residents to be afforded the opportunity for open and transparent discussion with The Argyll Estates Office, Police Scotland and community councillors, so that the issue can hopefully be resolved.”