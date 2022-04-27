Locals believe much-loved deer Stanley was not shot after all amid calls for Argyll Estates to share management plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Locals believe much-loved deer Stanley was not shot after all amid calls for Argyll Estates to share management plan

By Louise Glen
April 27, 2022, 4:57 pm Updated: April 27, 2022, 5:14 pm
Stanley the deer. Picture supplied by Dawn Osbourne Harris.
A stag much loved by the Argyll community he frequented has been found dead – but was not decapitated as first feared.

Stanley was often spotted in Bonawe, and when the body of a deer was first found outside a family home earlier this month, members of the community assumed it was him.

A fundraiser was even launched to create a memorial statue for the red deer.

Meanwhile, police launched an investigation into the death of the deer which had been shot and decapitated.

But now, locals believe that stag is not Stanley at all.

Sadly however, this was discovered when another stag’s body was found under a bush elsewhere in the town. It appears this stag – which is believed to be Stanley – has died from natural causes, such as emaciation or daffodil bulb poisoning.

A putrid smell in a private garden

Local resident Sian Griffiths made the grim discovery while checking on a neighbour’s unoccupied second home, after noticing a “putrid smell”.

She said: “We look after some second homes around Bonawe. My husband went to make some checks and thought ‘what’s that smell?’.

“He went into the garden and there in a bush was a dead deer. We then checked with a local man who knew Stanley and had photographs of him.

“We matched the antler shape of the dead deer with the photographs and we can confirm it was the same deer.

“We have informed the police of our discovery.”

Asked what she thought had killed the deer, Mrs Griffiths said: “It is very likely that he died of natural causes, or lack of food as he was thin and emaciated.”

Meeting to discuss deer management plan

Oban, North and Lorn councillor Julie McKenzie, whose home the previous deer thought to be Stanley was placed behind, is now calling for a public meeting with the nearby estate to hear about their deer management plan.

She said: “Police Scotland have advised me that so far it cannot be evidenced whether Stanley is alive or dead.

“What is certain is that the killing of allegedly malnourished deer in such close proximity to a residential area remains a very live concern for the people who live here.

“The responsibility for the ground surrounding the village lies with The Argyll Estates Office and I have been advised by their office that a deer management plan is in place.

“At present, residents have no information on this plan.”

She added she has asked for the matter to be raised at next month’s Ardchattan Community Council meeting.

“This would allow concerned local residents to be afforded the opportunity for open and transparent discussion with The Argyll Estates Office, Police Scotland and community councillors, so that the issue can hopefully be resolved.”

