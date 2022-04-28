Fire crews battling wildfire north of Kyle of Lochalsh for nearly 24 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Fire crews battling wildfire north of Kyle of Lochalsh for nearly 24 hours

By Lauren Taylor
April 28, 2022, 8:30 am Updated: April 28, 2022, 8:54 am
Fire crews are continuing to battle a wildfire at Kyle of Lochalsh. Supplied by Lochalsh South West Ross Community Fire Station.
Fire crews are continuing to battle a wildfire at Kyle of Lochalsh. Supplied by Lochalsh South West Ross Community Fire Station.

Fire crews are continuing to battle a wildfire at Kyle of Lochalsh – almost 24 hours after first receiving the call.

Four appliances from Broadford, Glenelg, Portree and Dunvegan are still in attendance alongside two volunteer units from Spean Bridge and Cromarty.

According to a fire spokesman, the hillside fire has now spread to around three miles long and a helicopter has been authorised to be used later this morning.

Large plumes of smoke could still be seen coming from the scene. Supplied by Lochalsh & South West Ross Community Fire Stations.

Firefighters are using hose reel jets, beaters and backpack sprayers to tackle the blaze.

Crews have remained on the scene since around 10.20am yesterday after receiving reports of the fire that broke out on a large patch of heather.

The fire is spreading along dry patches of ground and bush. Supplied by Lochalsh & South West Ross Community Fire Stations.

Six crews were originally sent to extinguish a 1.5 square mile blaze.

Three appliances remained on the scene overnight to watch the fire, with crews picking up efforts this morning.

The fire was still burning brightly at 3am. Supplied by Lochalsh & South West Ross Community Fire Stations.

They say the blaze should not pose a danger to motorists as the fire is out in the hills.

Fire crews also battled another wildfire at a moor in Lewis for more than seven hours yesterday.

The fire was moving over the ground on two fronts and the changing wind direction made it difficult to extinguish the flames.

More to follow.

