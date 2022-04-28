Fire crews battling wildfire north of Kyle of Lochalsh for nearly 24 hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews are continuing to battle a wildfire at Kyle of Lochalsh – almost 24 hours after first receiving the call.

Four appliances from Broadford, Glenelg, Portree and Dunvegan are still in attendance alongside two volunteer units from Spean Bridge and Cromarty.

According to a fire spokesman, the hillside fire has now spread to around three miles long and a helicopter has been authorised to be used later this morning.

Firefighters are using hose reel jets, beaters and backpack sprayers to tackle the blaze.

Crews have remained on the scene since around 10.20am yesterday after receiving reports of the fire that broke out on a large patch of heather.

Six crews were originally sent to extinguish a 1.5 square mile blaze.

Three appliances remained on the scene overnight to watch the fire, with crews picking up efforts this morning.

They say the blaze should not pose a danger to motorists as the fire is out in the hills.

Fire crews also battled another wildfire at a moor in Lewis for more than seven hours yesterday.

The fire was moving over the ground on two fronts and the changing wind direction made it difficult to extinguish the flames.

