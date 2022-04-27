Fire crews respond to heather on fire north of Kyle of Lochalsh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews are in attendance at a wildfire north of Kyle of Lochalsh.

A large patch of heather is on fire and crews have been at the scene since about 10.20am.

Four crews were originally sent to the scene to extinguish a 1.5 square mile blaze, with another two since dispatched.

Firefighters from Inverness, Kyle of Lochalsh, Glenelg, Fort Augustus, and Portree are there, as well as a volunteer crew from Spean Bridge.

A fire spokesman said that two more appliances were on route to the scene which they say should not pose a danger to motorists as the fire is out in the hills.

They also confirmed that fire crews were making progress to extinguish the flames using special water tanks attached to their backs.

More to follow.