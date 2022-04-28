Concerns grow for welfare of Nairn man missing since Sunday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for a Nairn walker who has not been seen since Sunday.

Derek Hepburn set off for a walk on Sunday morning, and although not confirmed police believe may have headed for Moy or the surrounding area.

However, he has not been heard from since, which is “out of character”.

The 64-year-old is described as being 6ft 1ins, of slim build with black hair that is balding. He is normally clean shaven or has light stubble and it is not known what he was wearing when he was last in contact.

Mr Hepburn is believed to be driving a red Dacia Sandero, registration number SY64 FZN.

Concerns are growing for his welfare and police are appealing to the public for help finding him.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Mr Hepburn or his car should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1812 of April 27.