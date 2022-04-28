Concerns grow for welfare of Nairn man missing since Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Concerns grow for welfare of Nairn man missing since Sunday

By Lauren Robertson
April 28, 2022, 6:47 am Updated: April 28, 2022, 8:42 am
Missing man Derek Hepburn
Police are hunting for a Nairn walker who has not been seen since Sunday.

Derek Hepburn set off for a walk on Sunday morning, and although not confirmed police believe may have headed for Moy or the surrounding area.

However, he has not been heard from since, which is “out of character”.

The 64-year-old is described as being 6ft 1ins, of slim build with black hair that is balding. He is normally clean shaven or has light stubble and it is not known what he was wearing when he was last in contact.

Mr Hepburn is believed to be driving a red Dacia Sandero, registration number SY64 FZN.

Concerns are growing for his welfare and police are appealing to the public for help finding him.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Mr Hepburn or his car should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1812 of April 27.

