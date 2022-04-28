Concerns grow for welfare of Nairn man missing since Sunday

April 28, 2022, 6:47 amUpdated: April 28, 2022, 8:42 am
Police are hunting for a Nairn walker who has not been seen since Sunday.
Derek Hepburn set off for a walk on Sunday morning, and although not confirmed police believe may have headed for Moy or the surrounding area.
However, he has not been heard from since, which is “out of character”.
The 64-year-old is described as being 6ft 1ins, of slim build with black hair that is balding. He is normally clean shaven or has light stubble and it is not known what he was wearing when he was last in contact.
Mr Hepburn is believed to be driving a red Dacia Sandero, registration number SY64 FZN.