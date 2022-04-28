Helicopter drafted in to waterbomb wildfire at Kyle of Lochalsh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A helicopter has been drafted in to assist with a wildfire north of Kyle of Lochalsh that has been ongoing for around 24 hours.

The helicopter arrived this morning to assist firefighters who have been battling the blaze since 10.20am yesterday.

The wildfire broke out on a large patch of heather and is now around three miles long.

Video footage shared on social media shows the moment the helicopter drops water on the flames, which had taken hold of dry heather and grass in the area.

Thank goodness for helicopters!! pic.twitter.com/FbCVi7hTXu — Spean Bridge CRU (@SpeanBridgeCRU) April 28, 2022

The helicopter is still on the scene dousing the flames alongside crews on the ground who are using hose reel jets, beaters and backpack sprayers to bring the blaze under control.

A fire spokeswoman commented that the helicopter is “making good progress”.

There are currently four appliances on the scene from Broadford, Glenelg, Portree and Dunvegan alongside two volunteer units from Spean Bridge and Cromarty.

It is understood that the fire is contained to the area and should not affect nearby housing or motorists.

More as we get it.