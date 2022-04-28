Helicopter drafted in to waterbomb wildfire at Kyle of Lochalsh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Helicopter drafted in to waterbomb wildfire at Kyle of Lochalsh

By Lauren Taylor
April 28, 2022, 10:03 am Updated: April 28, 2022, 11:07 am
Helicopter dousing the wildfire at Kyle of Lochalsh. Supplied by Spean Bridge CRU.
A helicopter has been drafted in to assist with a wildfire north of Kyle of Lochalsh that has been ongoing for around 24 hours.

The helicopter arrived this morning to assist firefighters who have been battling the blaze since 10.20am yesterday.

The wildfire broke out on a large patch of heather and is now around three miles long.

Video footage shared on social media shows the moment the helicopter drops water on the flames, which had taken hold of dry heather and grass in the area.

The helicopter is still on the scene dousing the flames alongside crews on the ground who are using hose reel jets, beaters and backpack sprayers to bring the blaze under control.

A fire spokeswoman commented that the helicopter is “making good progress”.

There are currently four appliances on the scene from Broadford, Glenelg, Portree and Dunvegan alongside two volunteer units from Spean Bridge and Cromarty.

The wildfire was still raging at 3am as crews remained on the scene to keep watch until daylight. Supplied by Lochalsh South West Ross Community Fire Station.

It is understood that the fire is contained to the area and should not affect nearby housing or motorists.

More as we get it.

