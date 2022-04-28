Older people in the north urged to be aware of fake bank notes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity dedicated to protecting the elderly has urged them to take heed of warnings about fake notes circulating in the north.

Police yesterday announced they were aware of counterfeit Bank of England notes being used in the Highlands and islands, and asked people to be vigilant.

Age Scotland has now echoed that, admitting that older people are among the most likely to be taken in as they use cash more often.

Last year, Aberdeenshire cCouncil faced accusations of ageism when they agreed to “phase out” cash payments, as many within the older population can be uncomfortable using card or online payment methods.

This counterfeit cash is also circulating at a particularly cruel point in time when the 94% of elderly say they are concerned about paying their bills.

‘Stay vigilant’

Adam Stachura, head of policy and communications at Age Scotland, said: “Older people, especially those on low incomes, are more likely to use cash for everyday use and for budgeting purposes.

“They can be disproportionately at risk of scams such as fake money and are especially likely to be targeted by fraudsters.

“It’s important to make people in the Highlands and Islands aware of counterfeit notes circulating and alert the police to suspicious activity.

“Our advice is to always stay vigilant and check the money you receive.

“Check all notes you are given as change and check the security features on bank notes. Remember to check for detail in the watermark and for a silver strip on both sides of the note.

“If it doesn’t feel right then it might be a fake.

Anyone worried or looking for advice should call our helpline on 0800 12 44 222.”

Police have advised that anyone who believes that they may be in receipt of counterfeit cash should take their notes to their bank or post office to be checked.