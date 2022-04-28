Older people in the north urged to be aware of fake bank notes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Older people in the north urged to be aware of fake bank notes

By Joanna Bremner
April 28, 2022, 3:15 pm
"It’s important to make people in the Highlands and Islands aware of counterfeit notes circulating and alert the police to suspicious activity," says Adam Stachura, Age Scotland.
A charity dedicated to protecting the elderly has urged them to take heed of warnings about fake notes circulating in the north.

Police yesterday announced they were aware of counterfeit Bank of England notes being used in the Highlands and islands, and asked people to be vigilant.

Age Scotland has now echoed that, admitting that older people are among the most likely to be taken in as they use cash more often.

Last year, Aberdeenshire cCouncil faced accusations of ageism when they agreed to “phase out” cash payments, as many within the older population can be uncomfortable using card or online payment methods.

This counterfeit cash is also circulating at a particularly cruel point in time when the 94% of elderly say they are concerned about paying their bills.

‘Stay vigilant’

Adam Stachura, head of policy and communications at Age Scotland, said: “Older people, especially those on low incomes, are more likely to use cash for everyday use and for budgeting purposes.

“They can be disproportionately at risk of scams such as fake money and are especially likely to be targeted by fraudsters.

“It’s important to make people in the Highlands and Islands aware of counterfeit notes circulating and alert the police to suspicious activity.

“Our advice is to always stay vigilant and check the money you receive.

“Check all notes you are given as change and check the security features on bank notes. Remember to check for detail in the watermark and for a silver strip on both sides of the note.

“If it doesn’t feel right then it might be a fake.

Anyone worried or looking for advice should call our helpline on 0800 12 44 222.”

Police have advised that anyone who believes that they may be in receipt of counterfeit cash should take their notes to their bank or post office to be checked.

