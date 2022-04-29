Final phase of Westercraigs housing gets the green light – but local members say play parks must be delivered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Final phase of Westercraigs housing gets the green light – but local members say play parks must be delivered

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
April 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 29, 2022, 8:22 am
Green light for final phase of Westercraig homes development.
Green light for final phase of Westercraig homes development.

Councillors have granted planning permission for the final 47 homes in Inverness’ Westercraigs homes development.

Robertson Homes is entering the final phase of its 550 home masterplan at the site of the former Craig Dunain hospital.

The developer had two planning applications up for consideration at today’s meeting of the south planning committee. The first, for 36 two-bed flats and 11 three-bed homes as the final phase of the development.

The second application provided more detail on the adjacent 30-home site.

Councillors approved both applications, but issued a warning to Robertson Homes over the delivery of planning conditions.

‘Take local people with you’

Councillor Bill Boyd said feeling locally is that the homes are going up faster than the amenities are being provided.

Mr Boyd said the community liaison group had “faded away” and suggested there should be a short pause in building to allow the developer to make good on its community commitments.

Robertson Homes is due to deliver two play parks and a community event space within the Westercraigs site. The developer provided further details in its report to today’s committee, but Mr Boyd wanted to know when they would deliver.

“There are a lot of great things happening here but we have to take local people with us,” said Mr Boyd.

Councillor Bill Boyd.

Highland Council planners said it was unreasonable to “hold the developer to ransom” until planning conditions were met.

However, committee chairman Jimmy Gray agreed that the council needs to send a strong message.

“There’s very little sense having conditions if they’re not complied with,” he said.

Mr Gray added that he could understand local members’ frustrations.

Play parks due in the summer

Robertson Homes has set out detailed plans for residential amenities at Westercraigs as part of today’s papers.

The developer has moved the play park to the south of the site, and agreed to retain four mature trees to screen the area. The play park will include a zip line, climbing frame and natural play materials.

Paths will be upgraded throughout the site to encourage walking and cycling, and give access to the Great Highland Way.

Great Glen Hall

The developer has a separate planning application for the old chapel on site, which it plans to convert to a community space and shop.

Robertson Homes have told the council the play parks will be finished this summer. They are also making moves to reinstate the community liaison group.

With those reassurances, councillors granted planning permission.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]