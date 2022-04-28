Immerse yourself in the Jubilee celebrations with Lerwick’s new augmented reality trail

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new interactive trail will take people around Lerwick town centre to meet characters created for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Seven characters, including Charlie Crown and Theadora Throne, have made the journey from Buckingham Palace to the streets of Lerwick.

In the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail, which takes around 45 minutes to complete, families will be able to decide what happens in the story they are following.

They will be able to scan QR codes at different locations around the town to interact with the characters, even taking videos and selfies with them.

The aim of the augmented reality trail is to enable everyone to enjoy a safe, fun and still socially distanced event while engaging with their surroundings in the town.

It has been created by Living Lerwick in collaboration with High Street Safari and will run between April 30 and June 12.

Players will be guided around the town by Sir Barnaby Beacon and will receive a digital fun pack once each character has been visited.

The trail is free for everyone to take part in, all you need is a smartphone. To find out more, visit the Living Lerwick website.